Suns to engage in sign-and-trade talks for Deandre Ayton?

What seems clear, with less than three weeks to go until free agency commences June 30, is that Phoenix is increasingly expected to engage in serious sign-and-trade talks centered around Ayton, with external skepticism only rising regarding the Suns’ willingness to make a hefty long-term investment in their center.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Who is the most prominent player likely to switch teams this offseason? I fumbled for the answer when I was asked on the spot, but I’ve since borrowed the excellent framing of the question in question for use when I speak with representatives from other teams. The name most cited when I ask: Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton. It’s Ayton ahead of Utah’s Rudy Gobert, Detroit’s Jerami Grant, Atlanta’s John Collins and Toronto’s OG Anunoby, as well as the stars whose current teams can significantly outbid the field in free agency, most notably Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Washington’s Bradley Beal. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 13, 2022

After hiring Kenny Atkinson, the Hornets may hold onto Gordon Hayward. Several sources believe the Pacers will keep Turner. Pencil in Chris Boucher to return to the Raptors. -via Bleacher Report / June 13, 2022

JD Shaw: In addition to the Jazz, free agent point guard Grant Riller will also work out for the Sixers later this week, league source tells @HoopsRumors. Riller signed a two-way contract with Philadelphia last summer. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / June 13, 2022