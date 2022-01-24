Suns remain on top, while Heat make a leap

As the NBA progresses toward the All-Star break next month, teams around the league continue to rise and fall in the standings in both conferences, respectively. Several that raced off to fast starts are beginning to struggle, while others are seemingly hitting their stride.

Teams like the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls have dealt with injuries to key players. On the flip side, teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat continue to play well and have made a leap.

To further make sense of it all, Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA and ranked each team from worst to first. We will come back each week and provide our latest assessment on the best teams and those that are rising.

Orlando Magic (9-39)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 30

The Magic snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday with a 19-point victory over the Chicago Bulls. Jalen Suggs put an exclamation point over that win after throwing down an emphatic one-handed jam over DeMar DeRozan.

Oklahoma City Thunder (14-32)

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Last Rank: 29

The Thunder’s losing streak hit five games after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. The team is now 1-10 during the month of January and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game during that stretch. However, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to perform well, averaging 27.3 points, 6.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds over his last seven games.

For more coverage on the Thunder, visit Thunder Wire

Detroit Pistons (11-35)

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 27

The Pistons wrapped up a four-game West Coast road trip with a 1-3 record after losing to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. The team was competitive late versus the Nuggets and against the Utah Jazz in the previous game but was unable to close it out. In other news, Cade Cunningham continues to show why he was the No. 1 pick and is now your rookie scoring leader.

Houston Rockets (14-33)

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 28

Houston defeated the Utah Jazz on Wednesday and fell late on Friday to the Golden State Warriors after Stephen Curry drained a game-winner. They will return home after going 3-2 on their five-game road trip, a sign that they could be turning things around with a healthy roster. Christian Wood averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks on that five-game trip.

Story continues

For more coverage on the Rockets, visit Rockets Wire

San Antonio Spurs (17-30)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 24

While the Spurs went 1-3 last week, Dejounte Murray continues to play exceptional basketball. He has recorded five triple-doubles this month, averaging 23.4 points, 9.6 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals during that time span.

Sacramento Kings (18-30)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 22

The Kings tipped off a five-game East Coast road trip with a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. They will now travel to face the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks, meaning they could slip further under .500 with a tough upcoming slate.

Indiana Pacers (17-30)

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 26

Indiana wraps up a five-game West Coast road trip on Monday versus the New Orleans Pelicans as a win will ensure a 3-2 record on that trek. They posted impressive wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, as rookies Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson and Keifer Sykes combined for 52 points in that win.

New Orleans Pelicans (17-28)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 23

The last time the Pelicans were out, they posted a strong win over the Knicks on the road. Pelicans rookie Jose Alvarado posted a career-high 13 points, four rebounds and four steals, and gave one of the most wholesome interviews afterward in his hometown.

Atlanta Hawks (21-25)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 25

Suddenly, the Hawks have won four straight after they had dropped five consecutive games. Trae Young is averaging 31.3 points, nine assists and four rebounds on 47.6% shooting from 3-point range during the Hawks’ recent streak.

Los Angeles Clippers (23-25)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 19

The Clippers started their annual Grammy’s road trip this week, which is eight games this year. They have started off 1-2 after losing to the Knicks on Sunday and will visit the Wizards, Magic, Heat and Hornets later this week. The unfortunate thing for the Clippers, and even for the Lakers, is the Grammy’s were postponed to April in Las Vegas. They also learned this week that Paul George will miss an additional few weeks to see if his elbow can improve with more rest and treatment.

Portland Trail Blazers (20-26)

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 21

The Trail Blazers appear to be turning things around after winning six out of their last eight games. The team received a boost last week when C.J. McCollum returned after an 18-game absence. He is averaging 20.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and four assists on 50% shooting (14-of-28) from 3-point range in four games since returning.

New York Knicks (23-24)

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 16

The Knicks continue to struggle with late-game execution and that was on full display Tuesday in a loss to the Timberwolves. Despite that, they managed to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday in a win over the Clippers. They also finally saw Cam Reddish make his debut as his arrival should help things as he gets back from a recent injury.

Los Angeles Lakers (23-24)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 18

The Lakers and the future of Frank Vogel have become front and center in the NBA as of late with the team going 2-5 over its last seven games. They are 1-1 on their current six-game road trip with stops left in Brooklyn, Philly, Charlotte and Atlanta. However, Anthony Davis appears to be close to returning so it is possible he suits up on Tuesday versus the Nets.

For more coverage on the Lakers, visit LeBron Wire

Minnesota Timberwolves (23-23)

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 20

The Timberwolves have won three out of their last four games after defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Anthony Edwards finished with 25 points to lead the Timberwolves in that win. With his second 3-pointer, Edwards became the youngest player (20 years, 171 days) in NBA history to connect on 300 triples. Unfortunately, Edwards suffered a leg injury in that contest as the team will certainly be hoping it is not serious.

Washington Wizards (23-24)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 13

After winning four of five games, the Wizards have since dropped three straight. They gave up 51 points to Jayson Tatum on Sunday in a 29-point loss, and have struggled during their recent skid. Washington started off the season strong but is now on the verge of falling out of the play-in spot after sitting 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto Raptors (22-22)

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Last Rank: 14

Scottie Barnes continued to prove why he is one of the top rookies this season after dropping a career-high 27 points in a win over the Wizards on Friday. They have struggled a bit as of late, but have still proven to be dangerous when firing on all cylinders.

Boston Celtics (24-24)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 17

Jayson Tatum erupted for 51 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Celtics to a win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. He drained nine 3-pointers in that contest, becoming just the fourth player to reach that stat line in a regular-season or playoff game.

For more coverage on the Celtics, visit Celtics Wire

Denver Nuggets (24-21)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 15

Nikola Jokic is still proving why he is the reigning MVP. Over his last five games, Jokic is averaging 30.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists with four triple-doubles in that span. With Jokic ballin’ out, the Nuggets have a slim 1.5-game lead on sixth place in the Western Conference.

Charlotte Hornets (26-21)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 12

LaMelo Ball registered his third triple-double of the season on Wednesday to lead the Hornets to a win over the Celtics. Behind his efforts, and several others on the team, the Hornets have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.

For more coverage on LaMelo Ball and the Hornets, visit Lonzo Wire

Chicago Bulls (28-17)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 6

The Bulls have gone 2-7 over their last nine games, including a loss to the last-place Magic on Sunday. DeMar DeRozan put up a season-high 41 points in that loss but the Bulls were without Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso and were unable to get DeRozan more help. LaVine is close to returning but Ball and Caruso will each miss significant time, which will certainly hurt their backcourt depth. Chicago will be in for a tough stretch here and could have a difficult time finding wins.

For more coverage on Lonzo Ball and the Bulls, visit Lonzo Wire

Brooklyn Nets (29-17)

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 11

The Nets went 2-2 last week after losing to the Timberwolves on Sunday. They are playing without Kevin Durant for the foreseeable future but with James Harden and part-time employee Kyrie Irving leading the way, the group is still second in the Eastern Conference.

For more coverage on the Nets, visit Nets Wire

Utah Jazz (30-17)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 4

The Jazz continue to struggle after falling to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Utah has gone just 2-7 over its last nine games and dropped to fourth in the Western Conference.

Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19)

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Last Rank: 9

The Cavaliers have won six out of their last seven games as they continue to be one of the top defensive teams in the league. They rank third in defensive rating (105.1) and are fourth in net rating (plus-4.9). Evan Mobley also recently became just the second rookie in NBA history to hit the below numbers:

Dallas Mavericks (27-20)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 10

The Mavericks are 10-2 during January and have climbed up to fifth in the Western Conference after a slow start. Luka Doncic continues to be Luka Doncic while the team is also getting it done defensively. They are first in defensive rating during the month, 5.7 points better than the Phoenix Suns in second. Perhaps most impressive, they have held opponents to below 50% shooting in 23 straight games.

Milwaukee Bucks (30-19)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 8

The Bucks improved to 18-3 this week when their Big 3 all play, which is certainly a strong indication of how good they can be when healthy. They have won three straight and are up to fourth in the Eastern Conference, one game back of the Miami Heat in first.

Philadelphia 76ers (27-19)

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 5

Joel Embiid continues to dominate teams and is on a spectacular run. He has led the 76ers in scoring in each of the last 17 games and has at least 30 points in 15 of those contests. He has five straight games with at least 30 points, including a career-high-tying 50 points on Wednesday in a win over the Magic. The recent run has prompted several analysts to call upon the team to finally trade Ben Simmons to give Embiid some more help, but Daryl Morey has yet to show an inclination to do so.

For more coverage on the 76ers, visit Sixers Wire

Golden State Warriors (34-13)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 3

After hitting a bit of a rough patch, the Warriors look to be back on track after winning three out of their last four at home. Stephen Curry is in the midst of a little shooting slump, converting on just 29.9% from 3-point range in January, but hit a game-winner over the Rockets on Friday. They finish up a seven-game homestand with Dallas, Minnesota and Brooklyn this week.

For more coverage on the Warriors, visit Warriors Wire

Miami Heat (30-17)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 7

Jimmy Butler registered two triple-doubles last week to lead the Heat to a 3-1 record on the week, including one on Sunday. That triple-double was his 10th with the Heat, which surpassed LeBron James for the most in franchise history. Coincidentally enough, it came against James and the Lakers as the Heat won to take first place in the Eastern Conference.

Memphis Grizzlies (32-17)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 2

While Ja Morant continues to perform like an All-Star to lead the Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. has quietly dominated on the defensive end. Since Dec. 1, Jackson leads the NBA in blocked shots (60) and is 18th in steals (31). It should be no surprise then to see the Grizzlies are second in defensive rating during that time frame.

Phoenix Suns (36-9)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Rank: 1

The Suns have continued to perform well, winning an NBA-best six straight games after defeating the Pacers on Saturday. In that contest, new signee Bismack Biyombo recorded 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists off of the bench. Biyombo is now averaging 10.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks in eight games.

1

1

1

1

1

1