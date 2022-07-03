Suns re-sign Biyombo, trade for Landale from Hawks for depth at center

Whatever happens with Deandre Ayton — sign-and-traded to Brooklyn for Kevin Durant, sign-and-traded somewhere else, begrudgingly re-signed and brought back to the Suns — Phoenix needed some depth at center on the roster.

Phoenix made two moves to fill that space.

First, they are re-signing Bismack Biyombo, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Biyombo was signed mid-season by the Suns and, in 36 games, averaged 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in just more than 14 minutes a night.

The Suns also traded for former Spurs backup big man Jock Landale, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Atlanta got cash back in this trade. Landale had been sent from San Antonio to Atlanta as part of the Dejounte Murray trade.

As a 26-year-old rookie, Landale got into 54 games for the Spurs last season and showed a willingness to space the floor (32.6% from 3 on 1.6 attempts a game). He played for Australia and won a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics.

The Suns have added some respectable depth at center, but the more significant questions about the center spot in Phoenix still loom.

