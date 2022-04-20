Suns playoff hopes now hang by a string

The Suns had the world on a string in the NBA’s regular season. Now, their success in the post-season is hanging on one.

Losing to the Pelicans, 125-114, in Game 2 of the playoff series Tuesday is a minor inconvenience for the Suns compared to the condition of guard Devin Booker’s right hamstring.

He left the game in the third quarter with the injury and didn’t return. Suns coach Monty Williams said he had no additional information on the severity of Booker’s injury, so we don’t know if it’s a tweak, a strain or a pull.

The team was traveling to New Orleans on Wednesday and did not schedule media availability.

What we do know, or at least are pretty sure of, is that Suns fans who stood and cheered this team all season are dropping to their knees in fervent prayer that Booker’s injury isn’t serious.

The “next man up” mantra Williams and a couple of his players used post-game is of no solace, because the next man up is Landry Shamet, who didn’t even play in Game 1.

By all accounts, Shamet is a fine fellow, and a decent basketball player, but he is not Booker. Few players on earth are. And Booker was at his best Tuesday before the injury.

With him, the Suns likely would have won, even with the Pelicans making 17 of 31 three pointers, because Booker was having a special evening.

He did everything in the first half but kiss a baby. He did fist bump one, though.

That came at the end of the first quarter when Booker faded away from two closing defenders and ended up on his back and at the feet of an adult holding a baby. The man extended the baby’s arm, at the end of which was a tiny fist.

Booker obliged.

Those were Booker’s 15th and 16th points. His 29th, 30th and 31st came on a 29-foot three pointer at the end of the first half. If you need a visual to understand how far out 29 feet is, it’s about the middle of the “Y” in the word “Valley” on the Footprint Center court.

Booker was on his way to one of those games in which whatever you paid for a ticket seemed a bargain. He made shots on balance, off-balance, heavily guarded, wide open and prior to sliding nearly into a lap next to a baby.

Booker was 12 of 18 in the first half, including 7 of 10 from three-point range. Nothing, certainly not a Pelican, was going to stop Booker. The first-bump with the baby seemed as if it would be an iconic moment in a monumental playoff run.

But something did stop Booker. His right hamstring. Booker took only one more shot before leaving in the third quarter after suffering the injury while in transition defense.

The Suns missed him. Dearly. Neither the baby nor anyone else in the crowd at Footprint did much fist-bumping the rest of the way.

The Suns have played well without Booker before. They went 5-2 after he suffered a left hamstring injury around mid-season. But on Tuesday, they needed him, because they lacked intensity and awareness.

“I thought they played harder than we did,” Williams said. “I told our guys that. We typically don’t get outplayed from an intensity standpoint.”

The Suns had no answer for Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, who was the best player in the gym after Booker left. Ingram finished with 37 points.

In the near future, meaning this particular series of the playoffs, the Suns can survive. They should still beat the Pelicans, the eighth seed, but it’s going to require a “next men up” mentality, not just a single one. This isn’t all on Shamet.

Paul is going to have to score more, as he did in the first game. Forward Jae Crowder, who is 2-of-15 in the two playoff games, must contribute something offensively. Backup point guard Cameron Payne needs to hit some outside shots and center Deandre Ayton has to contribute more than the 10 points he scored Tuesday.

Everyone needs to do a better job on defense, especially in transition. Williams called it the worst transition defense the Suns had played in his three seasons as coach.

“Our team has to understand that this team (New Orleans) is going to play hard every possession,” he said.

While Williams was blunt with his team about the effort, he also tried to lift whatever gloom might have been hanging in the locker room.

“No matter how you slice, it’s 1-1,” he said of the series. “I’ll whine and feel bad about it tonight but we’re 1-1. But it’s a long series. We go to their place and we’ll do what we do. We’ve been really good on the road.”

A year ago, the Suns responded well after the occasional clunker in the playoffs. They play nearly as well on the road as they do at home.

The Suns should be able to survive this series without Booker. But if that “next man up” the Suns referred to isn’t Booker at some point, we will all be left wondering what might have been.

Booker didn’t appear to say anything as he left the court after the injury, but watching the replay, I thought back to last summer and his immediate reaction in the minutes after the Suns lost to the Bucks in game six in Milwaukee.

“Damn,” he said quietly as the Bucks started to celebrate.

“Damn,” or something much stronger, is what Suns fans had to be saying Tuesday night as they wondered why the pursuit of a championship always comes with so many strings attached.

