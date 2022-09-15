Suns’ Chris Paul releases statement on Sarver, ‘the sanctions fell short’

Chris Paul knew the questions were coming: Suns media day is Sept. 26 and he was going to be asked multiple times about the actions and ensuing one-year suspension of team owner Robert Sarver for racist and misogynistic behavior, as well as creating a hostile work environment.

So Paul got out in front of it, releasing a statement on Twitter.

CP3’s comments echo those of LeBron James, who made his statement earlier Wednesday night.

Tamika Tremaglio, the National Basketball Players’ Association executive director, also released a statement with the same sentiment.

All of these statements came hours after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver tried to defend his decision for his fine and one-year suspension of Sarver.

“Let me reiterate, the conduct is indefensible,” Silver said at a press conference. “But I feel we dealt with it in a fair manner in both taking into account the totality of the circumstances, not just those particular allegations, but the 18 years in which Mr. Sarver has owned the Suns and the (WNBA Phoenix) Mercury.”

Silver’s one-year suspension likely played well with other NBA owners — the people Silver works for — as there are plenty of them living in glass houses who don’t want to start throwing stones.

However, it has not played well outside that room, with many people around the league — and in the Suns’ offices – saying Sarver got off easy. Now influential players are calling the league out on it. If this momentum keeps building, it could force Silver to reconsider just a one-year ban.

