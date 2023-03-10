Sunrun’s Connection to SVB May Be Hurting Its Stock

Text size





SVB Financial Group has promoted its relationship with Sunrun on its website, noting it was an early believer in its business model.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images





SVB Financial Group

,

shut down by regulators on Friday after a run on deposits, is known for its close partnerships with tech companies. But it’s also a lender to clean energy firms, including

Sunrun



(ticker: RUN), the largest residential solar developer in the U.S. That relationship appears to be impacting

Sunrun

’s

stock, which was down as much as 8.9% on Friday.

The bank has promoted its relationship with Sunrun on its website, noting that it was an early believer in Sunrun’s business model. It lent the company money in 2014, a year before Sunrun went public.