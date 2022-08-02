SunPower Stock Jumps As Earnings Beat

SunPower (SPWR) reported second-quarter results early Tuesday that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines as the company reported it added a record number of customers. SunPower stock jumped.







X









The manufacturer of solar panels and systems reported adjusted earnings of three cents a share on revenue of $414 million. Wall Street analysts expected SunPower to report earnings of 2 cents a share on revenue of $362 million.

SunPower stock surged 12.8%, near 22.41, during morning action on the stock market today.

SunPower said it added a record 19,700 customers in the quarter, up 51% from the year ago period. Revenue jumped 63%. SunPower also said it established a strategic relationship with privately owned home goods retailer Ikea in the U.S. to reach new customers.

The company is a provider of photovoltaic solar energy generation systems and battery energy storage products, primarily for residential customer.

SunPower stock has jumped roughly 40% over the past five trading days.

Please follow Brian Deagon on Twitter at @IBD_BDeagon for more on tech stocks, analysis and financial markets.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

EV, Solar Stocks Rally As Energy Bill Provides Broad, Deep Incentives

First Solar Stock Approaches Buy Point On Earnings Beat

Time To Tweak Your Investments To An Inflationary Environment?

Get Full Access To IBD Stock Lists And Ratings