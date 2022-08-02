SunPower Earnings Beat Forecasts. The Stock Shines.

Text size
SunPower
shares were surging early Tuesday after the solar panel manufacturer posted an earnings beat.
SunPower (ticker:
SPWR
) reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.2 million, or 3 cents a share, on $417.8 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of 2 cents a share on revenue of $362.2 million.
The company added 19,700 customers in the second quarter, a 51% year-over-year increase, and achieved a backlog of 53,000 retrofit and new homes customers.
“This quarter we added a record number of customers, including an all-time high for new home installs, and accumulated a backlog that we expect to set us up for high growth in the second half of the year,” said CEO Peter Faricy.
Management affirmed the company’s previous guidance for full-year Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. It continues to expect adjusted Ebitda to be between $90 million to $110 million. SunPower is also forecasting it will post a yearly GAAP net loss of between $15 million and $35 million.
Shares of SunPower jumped 10.6% to $21.94 on Tuesday, bringing the stock up 5% this year, outperforming the
S&P 500,
which is down 13%.
Solar stocks have surged over the last week, ever since Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin announced he would be supporting a spending package that included $369 billion in funding for clean energy initiatives. The
Invesco Solar ETF
(TAN) gained just under 30% over the last month, even as it was ticking down 1.1% on Tuesday.
Other solar stocks were having mixed reactions to SunPower’s earnings.
SunRun
(
RUN
) ticked up 0.2%, while
Enphase Energy
(
ENPH
) was down 0.4% and
First Solar
(
FSLR
) lost 1%.
Write to Sabrina Escobar at [email protected]