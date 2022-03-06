Patrick Reed, Kevin Na highlight notable PGA Tour players to miss the cut at 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational

The PGA Tour’s Florida Swing continues this weekend in Orlando as a loaded field of the game’s best are at Bay Hill Club and Lodge for the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch are tied for the lead after three rounds with Viktor Hovland a single stroke back heading into Sunday.

Horschel said there’s a ton of significance in playing at Bay Hill.

“I grew up an hour from here, came here as a kid, caddied in the Pro-Am multiple times. A lot of family and friend support around here,” Horschel said. “Then you add on Arnold Palmer’s name to it. It would be something very special that at the end of my career I could say that was a special victory.

“But I’ve got to do a really good job of controlling my emotions more and not getting ahead of myself.”

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the fourth round of the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational. All times Eastern.

Tee times

Time Players 6:55 a.m. Hayden Buckley 7 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Greyson Sigg 7:10 a.m. Chez Reavie, Danny Lee 7:20 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Lucas Glover 7:30 a.m. Sam Ryder, Matthew Wolff 7:40 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Anirban Lahiri 7:50 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Pat Perez 8 a.m. Zach Johnson, John Pak 8:15 a.m. Alex Smalley, Marc Leishman 8:25 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Jones 8:35 a.m. David Lipsky, Patrick Rodgers 8:45 a.m. Adam Schenk, Brendan Steele 8:55 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood 9:05 a.m. Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy 9:15 a.m. Davis Thompson, Rickie Fowler 9:25 a.m. Brendon Todd, Danny Willett 9:40 a.m. Vince Whaley, Cameron Champ 9:50 a.m. Adam Long, Thomas Pieters 10 a.m. Paul Casey, Nick Taylor 10:10 a.m. Stephan Jaeger, Ian Poulter 10:20 a.m. Adam Scott, Lucas Herbert 10:30 a.m. K.H. Lee, Si Woo Kim 10:40 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Taylor Moore 10:50 a.m. Cameron Young, Patton Kizzire 11:05 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, J.J. Spaun 11:15 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Troy Merritt 11:25 a.m. Beau Hossler, Tommy Fleetwood 11:35 p.m. Sam Burns, Martin Laird 11:45 p.m. Jon Rahm, Aaron Wise 11:55 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Max Homa 12:05 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge 12:15 p.m. Charles Howell III, Tyrrell Hatton 12:30 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Sungjae Im 12:40 p.m. Russell Henley, Nick Watney 12:50 p.m. Corey Conners, Matt Fitzpatrick 1 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Rory McIlroy 1:10 p.m. Gary Woodland, Chris Kirk 1:20 p.m. Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler 1:30 p.m. Billy Horschel, Talor Gooch

How to watch/listen

Sunday, March 6

TV

Golf Channel: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

