Sunday night after two fatal shootings, flood of people, guns

Miami Beach will again impose a curfew —starting Sunday night — after a bloody weekend in which two people died during separate shootings and large, rowdy crowds flooded the streets.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in a video message posted Sunday that the throngs of people, combined with a number of guns, has created a “peril that cannot go unchecked.”

“We don’t ask for spring break in our city,” Gelber said. “We don’t want spring break in our city. It’s too rowdy, it’s too much disorder and it’s too difficult to police.”

The curfew starts at about midnight Monday and last six hours, the city said in a news release.

Officials may instate another curfew Thursday through March 27, with the restrictions primarily focused on South Beach, the popular tourist spot spring breakers love.

Under the rules, people must clear out of businesses by midnight.

Crowds gather during spring break on Saturday in Miami Beach, Fla. AP





Crime scene tape around the scene of the March 17 shooting, which left one dead and one wounded. AP

The curfew doesn’t apply to residents, emergency services, hotel guests and anyone going to and from work.

People who ignore the restrictions could be arrested, according to the Miami Herald.

The city commission will meet Monday to discuss further measures.

The twin shootings happened within days of each other.

The Miami Beach Police said a man was shot on Ocean Drive in South Beach at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

He later died at the hospital.

Meanwhile, cops ran after and chased down a suspect, police said on Twitter.

Authorities have not released the names of the victim or suspect.





Two days earlier, one man died and another was wounded when gunshots rang out in the city, terrifying restaurant and club patrons.

Cops found four guns at the scene and held one person, but haven’t released other details.

Neither shooting involved city residents, Gelber said in his video message.

“In both cases, police were literally seconds away from the incidents, and arrests were made within minutes,” the mayor said. “That said, it is clear that even an unprecedented police presence could not prevent these incidents from occurring.”

Last year, the city placed a curfew on the area after another pair of shootings on Ocean Drive.





Miami Beach has always been a popular spring break spot. AP

And two years ago, city police arrested about 1,000 people and confiscated dozens of guns during another particularly unruly spring break.

With Post wires.