NASCAR.com

What to Watch: 2022 Nashville Superspeedway race

Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway (⏰ 5 p.m. ET | 📺 NBC | 📻 MRN, SiriusXM, TSN) Everything you need to know for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, the 17th regular-season event of the 2022 campaign. NOTE: This race kicks off the NBC portion of broadcast coverage, lasting through the championship race […]