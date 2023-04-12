Sundance Partners With Templeton Foundation To Boost Doc Filmmakers – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Retrenchment by many distribution platforms has made for “highly turbulent times” in the documentary industry, the Sundance Institute acknowledges, but with help from a major foundation it is injecting some much-needed positive news into a field beset by anxiety.

The nonprofit institute announced today that under a three-year partnership with the John Templeton Foundation the size of the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund will swell by $500,000 a year, allowing it to double the size of grants “across the board, from development to post-production.” The current open call for applications – which closes Monday, April 17 – will “award selected projects at the development stage grants of up to $40,000 and Production and Post-Production grants of up to $100,000.”

“Given what is happening in the field, it just seems incredibly urgent to me and to many others that the nonprofit ecosystem kick in,” Carrie Lozano, the Sundance Institute’s director of documentary film program and artist programs, told The Hamden Journal. “We’re so thrilled that the John Templeton Foundation has come on board to support us… If we want to continue to support artists and we want to see this work made, we have to step up.”

Sundance Institute’s Carrie Lozano Courtesy of Miguel Mendoza

Lozano anticipates about a thousand applications for this cycle of grants.

“It’s an international fund, and that’s a really big and important part of what we do,” she said. “We don’t exclude any region, or any story or storyteller. We have priorities, and we definitely prioritize regions where there’s either less of an ecosystem, regions where there’s conflict happening where there are stories that need to be told… We’re also looking, as Sundance does across the board, at emerging filmmakers, either first- or second-time filmmakers, but also just filmmakers that maybe we’re not aware of. Maybe they have experience across the globe, but U.S. audiences haven’t seen them yet, or they haven’t had visibility in the United States.”

Lozano added, “Domestically, we’re still looking to really uplift underrepresented stories and storytellers, and that takes so many different forms. And that’s what our amazing curatorial team does is kind of look through those 1,000 submissions… really looking for the stories that just grab you and fit within those parameters, but feel like they must be told.”

‘All That Breathes’ Sideshow/Submarine Deluxe/HBO Documentary Films

Recent films to earn Documentary Fund grants include Oscar nominee All That Breathes, which won the Grand Jury Prize for World Cinema Documentary at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival; Queendom, winner of the NEXT: Wave award at this year’s CPH:DOX festival in Copenhagen, and Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, winner of the top prize for U.S. documentary at this year’s Sundance.

All That Breathes was released by HBO Documentary Films, but neither Queendom nor Going to Mars has locked down a distribution deal as yet. That speaks to the unease within the documentary community, which has gone from flush times when Netflix and other streamers spent freely, to a moment of greater austerity. Not only that, but many nonfiction filmmakers detect a narrowing of the kind of nonfiction content that appeals to streamers (think true crime and celebrity-driven projects), potentially limiting the sales potential of more daring work.

The Hamden Journal spoke with Lozano about some of the big issues facing the documentary sphere.

DEADLINE: Do you have a sense of a lot of anxiety within the field, particularly among the kind of filmmakers you’re dealing with who are independent?

Lozano: Yeah, there’s a lot of anxiety. I think the sky fell really quickly. You saw things were happening and then suddenly it’s like “Oh, wait! This is everybody. This is the whole network of platforms and distribution opportunities.”

‘Fire of Love’ National Geographic

For those of us who’ve been through various cycles of things including, for me, watching journalism fall the part, watching the music industry kind of fall apart, my feeling is it’s going to be very rough for a time, and then, as things often do it probably will settle somewhere, and maybe it will settle in a better place, because I don’t think there’s a universe in the long term where there’s a lack of interest in independent film. You can’t recreate Fire of Love in a kind of commissioning room. It just doesn’t work that way. Independents, by their very nature, they have a vision. They’re going after it and they’re kind of unobstructed. I’ve been on the other side where there’s the editorial concerns and all the things that are important within a network or within a platform and you’re kind of driving to something specific. But that’s different from art, right?

The pandemic obviously exacerbated a lot of things. I think part of what’s happening is… people over-hired, overspent during the pandemic when everybody was captive. And now that the world is resettling there’s a retraction… I live in Silicon Valley — it’s just happening across the board. I feel optimistic that things will settle. It might be a year or two. It will look different but I don’t believe there’s a universe in which we don’t need independent film and independent nonfiction.

I think this is an opportunity for public media. I think it’s [also] important for Sundance to say we are continuing to support the pipeline and make sure that these films get made, for the whole ecosystem to kind of rally around independence. I don’t think any of us want to live in a world where we don’t have independent storytellers. To me, that is a danger to democracy. And so we have to find ways to meet the moment.

DEADLINE: There seems to have been a rediscovery that what you do at Sundance and funding institutions like the Templeton Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation and the Ford Foundation are actually quite vital because they’re in a position to support truly independent visions that don’t fit into the obvious model of true crime or celebrity documentaries.

CL: To me, [documentary] was always a nonprofit enterprise. That doesn’t mean there’s no commercial potential for films, or some films. But independent nonfiction filmmakers… that’s not their motivation. They have something they want to say, they have something they see in the world that they think is important or beautiful or meaningful, or that will help us understand something or get us to another place. You can’t stop filmmakers from making films… The collapse of the industry is not going to stop anyone, and so it’s a question of how do we make sure artists understand who their audience is.

When I was starting to make films, we had to constantly talk about audience. Who are we trying to reach? Why are we trying to reach them? How are we going to do it? And I think in the last decade that’s not been as big of a requirement. But I think we’re at a moment where, if you’re making a film, you have to start to think about that again, like, why am I doing this? Who is it for? Who is my most important audience? Where do I want this to be? I think we need to start talking in those terms again, at least for the time being, but I think in the long haul, too. It’s a very laborious and expensive endeavor [doc filmmaking], you should know why you’re making the work that you’re making and who it’s for. How are you going to get it to them?

DEADLINE: Going back maybe five years, there was concern PBS might be unable to compete for quality films against the deep-pocketed streamers. But now it feels like, whether it’s POV or Independent Lens, that maybe they can be a home to films that don’t fit neatly into the streamer algorithms.

CL: I am a strong advocate of public media. I always have been. That is part of my own roots… There is something to be said about knowing that you’re reaching 1 million viewers across the country. There are lots of reasons why data is not transparent from the streaming platforms, but it’s not. We don’t actually know where films land when they’re there. This is something I have spoken about openly for a long time.

That’s a problem for us as non-fiction storytellers to not understand who we’re actually reaching and where. And a lot of these films are intended for people who need them the most that may not have access to what’s behind a paywall. That is just the truth. I think the idea of nonfiction as a public service, as PBS is a public service, as something that’s accessible. Certainly, there are challenges. There’s a challenge when you’ve depended on appointment television and that doesn’t exist anymore. What do you do? And how do you convert that?

I also think, though — especially for younger filmmakers — understanding that their films are their intellectual property, that they can actually hold on to and use in different ways over time to build their body of work, I think we’ve lost that notion as well. “Hey, let’s park it here, and I’m on to the next thing.” I get that. It’s a very tempting model, and if it works well, that’s amazing… But there’s a benefit to having editorial independence, to owning your work.

DEADLINE: You’re a member of the Academy’s Documentary Branch. I heard Roger Ross Williams speak recently at CPH:DOX, where he expressed alarm about how much is being spent on Oscar campaigns for documentaries. What are your thoughts as an Academy member about the scale of spending on campaigns and whether it’s disadvantaging perhaps some worthy films that can’t compete?

CL: First of all, thank you Roger Ross Williams for saying it, because it’s something we’ve all been thinking and saying behind the scenes for a few years now… You have all of these filmmakers kind of clamoring to make it to the shortlist, maybe often knowing they won’t necessarily get a nomination. And I think that’s part of what’s fed into this. But it’s really hard even if you have resources, and we certainly supported filmmakers who have resources to do these campaigns. It is a grueling.

I want them to get the glory. Awards are not everything, but they certainly help raise the visibility of the work, and you want people to see it, and that’s meaningful. I would much rather they be working on their next film, like full bore, or taking that half a million dollars that was spent to develop their next project. It is out of whack… It’s not a good model. We want the visibility for the makers but I think we all know that what is happening, especially in the nonfiction space, and maybe even in the fiction space, it just doesn’t make sense.

What do we do about it? I don’t know. I’m not on the governing board, so I don’t have to figure it out. But I was really, really appreciative of Roger finally saying what we’ve been saying behind the scenes for some time. It’s pretty worrisome, and I don’t think any of us think it’s the best way forward.