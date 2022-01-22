Sundance Opening Night Docu’Fire Of Love In An En Fuego Bidding Battle – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: The Sara Dosa-directed Sundance Opening Night documentary Fire of Love is looking like it will be the first major film deal on the virtual ground at Sundance. The Hamden Journal hears that bids are in from Netflix, Nat Geo, Paramount, Sony Pictures Classics, IFC, Universal and Amazon. This after a premiere screening that drew rave reviews.

The film focuses on Katia and Maurice Krafft and their love of each other, and getting as close as possible to fiery volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple were seduced by the thrill and danger of this elemental love triangle, roaming the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries in stunning photographs and breathtaking film to share with an increasingly curious public in media appearances. The couple would perish during a 1991 volcanic explosion on Japan’s Mount Unzen, but they burned brightly and left quite a legacy.

Submarine is brokering the deal. Stay tuned.