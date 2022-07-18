Sundance Institute Names Ignite x Adobe Fellows For 2022 – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED, 10:54 a.m.: The Sundance Institute and Adobe have named their Sundance Ignite x Adobe Fellows for 2022. The list of emerging filmmakers selected includes Rubing Zhang, Thomas Percy Kim, Advik Beni, Esteban Bailey, Tae Catalina, Justin Kim WooSŏk. Fernando Rocha, Giovanna Molina, Anna R. Japaridze and Mykea Fairweather Perry.

The Ignite x Adobe Fellowship is a year-round artist-development program supporting up-and-comers ages 18 to 25. The ten fellows for 2022 were chosen from a global pool of more than 600 entrants to the annual Sundance Ignite x Adobe Short Film Challenge.

The fellowship begins with a weeklong lab that will kick off in Los Angeles on July 18. Over the course of the year to follow, fellows will work with their mentors, attend select Sundance Institute programs, be eligible for internships and attend the Sundance Film Festival, while being offered additional creative and professional development opportunities. The fellows will also receive an artist grant supported by Adobe and the Arison Arts Foundation and a one-year complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud.

“It’s always equal parts challenging and exciting to screen the submissions of the Ignite x Adobe Short Film Challenge. To know the breadth and caliber of talent that these emerging filmmakers have is to know that the future of independent storytelling is bright,” said Sundance Ignite’s Assistant Director, Toby Brooks. “We are so pleased with the cohort that makes up this year’s group of Ignite Fellows–watching the variety of approaches and points of view they bring to the table is so rewarding. They have valuable perspectives and we at Sundance Institute are looking forward to supporting them as they develop their projects and craft with the help of our partners at Adobe.”

More information on the short film challenge from which this year’s fellows were chosen can be found below.

PREVIOUSLY, February 14: The Sundance Institute and Adobe said Monday that their 2022 Sundance Ignite x Adobe Short Film Challenge, aimed at emerging narrative and documentary filmmakers ages 18 to 25 looking to take their careers to the next level, will run from February 14-March 14.

Those interested in a year-long Sundance Ignite x Adobe Fellowship, offering access to mentorships, resources and the chance to attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival as part of 2022’s cohort of 10, can submit their short films by uploading them to the Sundance Institute’s digital platform, Sundance Collab. Those chosen as fellows will also receive a $2,000 artist grant and complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud.

Shorts must be between one and 15 minutes in length to be eligible. Submissions aren’t being limited to any genre or topic; the only requirement is that they represent the filmmaker’s perspective as an artist. Applicants must also submit materials in support of a new project they intend to work on throughout the fellowship.

The Sundance Ignite program identifies and supports new voices and talent by providing artistic and professional development that will help them advance to the next stage of their careers. The fellowship kicks off with a weeklong digital lab orienting filmmakers to the fellowship and year ahead.

More information on the program can be found here.