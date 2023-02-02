Sundance Filmmaker Aziz Zoromba Signs With Rain – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Aziz Zoromba has inked with Rain in all areas.

Zoromba is coming off of a great fall-winter with his directorial short, Simo, which won the IMDBpro Short Cuts prize at TIFF, played Sundance and is onward to the Berinale.

The genre bending Simo from the filmmaker is inspired by his upbringing as a first generation Canadian of Egyptian descent. Zoromba is working on a feature adaptation of Simo as his debut feature directorial.

The short tells the story of Simo and Emad’s brotherhood filled with competition and jealousy. In a desire to prove his popularity and his capabilities to his older brother, Simo sneakily takes over Emad’s online gaming channel. His actions take a dangerous turn that may seriously impact the future of their family.

Simo was additionally awarded Best International Fiction from Sundance by VIMEO.

Zoromba is a graduate of the Mel Hoppenheim film school. His works, documentaries and fiction, mainly explore the themes of cultural identity, family life and the repercussions of being a second generation Canadian. His first short film Faraway premiered at Slamdance, was screened internationally at around thirty festival and won the VIMEO Staff Pick ’Short of the Year”. He is the recipient of a 2019 Sundance Ignite grant and fellowship from the Sundance Institute.