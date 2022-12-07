Sundance Film Festival Announces 2023 Lineup, Including Michael J. Fox Documentary

Michael J Fox

The Sundance Film Festival is back.

On Wednesday, the Sundance Institute announced its roster of feature-length films selected to screen at the festival in Park City, Salt Lake City and the Sundance Resort in Utah. (Last year’s festival was virtual-only due to the pandemic.)

The 2023 festival includes 101 feature films from 23 different countries, and 32 of the 115 film directors whose work will screen at the festival are first-time feature filmmakers, according to a press release.

“Maintaining an essential place for artists to express themselves, take risks, and for visionary stories to endure and entertain is distinctly Sundance,” Robert Redford, Sundance Institute Founder and President, said in a statement. “The Festival continues to foster these values and connections through independent storytelling. We are honored to share the compelling selection of work at this year’s Festival from distinct perspectives and unique voices.”

“The program for this year’s Festival reiterates the relevancy of trailblazing work serving as an irreplaceable source for original stories that resonate and fuel creativity and dialogue,” Sundance Film Festival Director of Programming Kim Yutani said in a statement. “In so many ways this year’s slate reflects the voices of communities around the world who are speaking out with urgency and finally being heard.”

“Across our program, impactful storytelling by fearless artists continues to provide space for the community to come together to be entertained, challenged and inspired,” Yutani added.

One notable movie scheduled to screen at the festival includes the world premiere of Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. The documentary tells “the improbable tale” of Back to the Future actor Michael J. Fox, “who became the darling of 1980s Hollywood — only to find the course of his life altered by a stunning diagnosis,” according to an official logline.

The festival will also include the premiere of Magazine Dreams, from writer-director Elijah Bynum and stars Jonathan Majors, Haley Bennett, and Taylour Paige.

“An amateur bodybuilder struggles to find human connection as his relentless drive for recognition pushes him to the brink,” reads a logline for Magazine Dreams.

Also scheduled to premiere on the festival’s first day is director-producer Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything, a documentary centered on the late Little Richard that promises to shed light on “the Black queer origins of rock ‘n’ roll, finally exploding the whitewashed canon of American pop music” via archival and performance footage.

Sometimes I Think About Dying, which stars Daisy Ridley and features The White Lotus‘ Brittany O’Grady, is scheduled to premiere on the first day of the festival.

“Fran likes to think about dying. It brings sensation to her quiet life,” reads a synopsis for the movie, directed by Rachel Lambert. “When she makes the new guy at work laugh, it leads to more: a date, a slice of pie, a conversation, a spark. The only thing standing in their way is Fran herself.”

Ben Platt and fiancé Noah Galvin’s upcoming movie Theater Camp — about the “eccentric staff” of “a run-down theater camp in upstate New York” as it tries to keep the camp running when its founder falls into a coma with the help of the founder’s son — will also screen at Sundance. The film also stars Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison and Ayo Edebiri.

Writer-director Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, starring Alexander Skarsgard and Mia Goth, follows a couple on an “all-inclusive beach vacation when a fatal accident exposes the resort’s perverse subculture of hedonistic tourism, reckless violence and surreal horrors,” according to a synopsis.

Drift, starring Cynthia Erivo and Alia Shawkat and directed by Anthony Chen, follows a young refugee named Jacqueline who “begins a friendship with a rootless tour guide” after arriving “penniless on a Greek island where she tries to survive.”

The rest of the lineup can be found here. The 2023 Sundance Film Festival will run from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29.