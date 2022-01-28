Sundance Film Festival 2022 Awards — List Of WInners – The Hamden Journal

The Sundance Film Festival is revealing award winners for its 2022 edition on Friday afternoon beginning at 2 p.m. PT. Like the rest of this year’s festival, which was forced to go all-virtual because of the recent Omicron surge, the awards ceremony is playing out on Twitter.

Winners will be announced in the U.S. Dramatic, U.S. Documentary, World Dramatic and World Documentary competitions as well as the Next and the Short Film sidebars. Audience Awards, Grand Jury and Special Jury Prizes will be bestowed.

Last year’s awards solidified the bona fides of CODA, which played in the U.S. Dramatic Competition and was swept up by Apple in a fest-record $25 million deal. That pic, directed by Siân Heder, also swept on the fest’s awards night, taking four trophies in all including the Audience Award, Directing award, the Grand Jury Prize and a Special Jury Prize for the ensemble. It’s now an Oscar frontrunner.

This year’s class is tougher to gauge, with acquisition activity somewhat muted and in-person reactions to Park City screenings not a factor. Still, The Hamden Journal broke big deals led again by Apple, which paid $15 million for world rights to Cooper Raif’s Cha Cha Real Smooth. Searchlight Pictures closed a deal for around $7.5 million for U.S. rights to Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, starring Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack, while Sony Pictures Classics paid about $5 million for North American and some international territory rights to the Bill Nighy-starrer Living.

On the documentary side, National Geographic picked up Fire of Love in a mid-seven-figure world rights deal, then followed that by acquiring The Territory.

Below will be a list of this year’s winners as they are being revealed. Keep checking back as we update it.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WINNERS

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize

After Yang

Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Award for Nonfiction

Su Kim, Free Chol Soo Lee (U.S. Documentary Competition)

Sundance Institute | Amazon Studios Producers Award for Fiction

Amanda Marshall, God’s Country (Premieres)

Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Nonfiction

Toby Shimin

Sundance Institute | Adobe Mentorship Award for Editing Fiction

Dody Dorn

Sundance Institute | NHK Award

Hasan Hadi, The President’s Cake