Sun Valley Film Festival Returns To An In Person Experience For 2022 – The Hamden Journal

After pivoting to a virtual event for 2021, Sun Valley Film Festival (SVFF) returns to the mountains in 2022.

The 2022 SVFF kicks off in Sun Valley, Idaho, March 30 – April 3, 2022 and is now open to the public for a variety of passes that offer unique incentives, along with the 2022 line up of special events and films.

For the full hands-on SVFF experience, the SVFF Insider Pass is the Festival’s top ‘All Access’ pass, because it offers extensive perks and immersion across the entire festival. This includes the Insider’s First Look Reception, Festival Opening Celebration, Festival Gift Bag, Priority Access to all SVFF events, Festival HQ access with après ski treats and libations, unlimited access to Films, Panels and Labs, and all of the SVFF evening parties, including the SVFF Awards Bash. The SVFF Insiders Pass is $1,000, and limited quantities are available.

Other 2022 SVFF passes include the Festival Pass ($500), the Film Pass ($200) and the Party Pass ($200), each offering select access to various SVFF events. The SVFF also offers a Patrons Program for those wishing to support the festival at a higher level with a tax-deductible contribution, special benefits include “front of the line access” and invitations to private events. Details available here. SVFF corporate sponsorships are also available.

SVFF is also partnering with National Geographic Documentary Films on the Festival’s Winter Screening Series with the release and promotion of two films, The Rescue and Becoming Cousteau. The Winter Screening Series will also include the Lionsgate film American Underdog and will take place this month, showing December 27 and 28, 2021. For more information and to RSVP to attend, visit sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.