Sun Sentinel briefly calls Florida ‘crimson hellscape’ after DeSantis win

A South Florida newspaper reportedly called the Sunshine State a “crimson hellscape” before changing the wording in an editorial that weighed in on the reelection of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Sun Sentinel editorial board used the word “hellscape” in its piece to describe Florida after Tuesday’s election before it stealthily removed that word and replaced it with “landscape,” according to a Fox News report.

The Wednesday editorial, titled “Seeing a very red Florida, and not much else” offered a grim tone toward DeSantis’ easy road to victory as the state grew increasingly Republican with the opinion piece’s opening line stating, “Nice knowing you, Florida.”

“After Tuesday’s stunning election results, the state’s political transformation is now nearly complete, from deep purple battleground to crimson landscape, an ideal launch pad for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential aspirations,” part of the updated editorial stated that also discussed other results from Election Day in the state.

“We now await a second-term agenda that may feature an open-carry gun law, tighter abortion restrictions, new strategies to suppress the vote and more charter flights for out-of-state migrants, presented with even more of the governor’s trademark hubris.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis cruised to a second term in office Tuesday. AFP via Getty Images

DeSantis defeated Democratic challenger and former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist by collecting about 60% of the vote to earn a second term in office.

GOP dominance was seen across most of the state with both houses in the Legislature turning into Republican supermajorities, the newspaper reported. The Sun Sentinel noted for the “first time since after the Civil War, not a single Democrat holds a statewide office.”

The editorial board blamed “DeSantis’ racial gerrymandering” for the state’s Republican gains while warning it’ll be tough for Democrats at a state level to “slow down an extremist GOP agenda for the next couple of years.”

Voters wait to cast their ballots in the 2022 governor’s race in Florida. AP

DeSantis’ spokesperson Christina Pushaw mocked the newspaper with a screenshot of the editorial when it apparently used the word “hellscape.”

“Checking in on the Florida legacy media,” she tweeted Wednesday along with laughing emojis.

Pushaw later tweeted a map that indicates all the counties won by DeSantis.

“Can’t get over this beautiful map that @SunSentinel called a ‘crimson hellscape’ then stealth-edited to ‘landscape,’” part of her tweet stated.

Other social media users also poked fun at the local outlet.

“Crimson hellscape. That’s a strange way to spell freedom,” tweeted Florida State Board of Education member Ryan Petty.

An email to the newspaper’s editorial page editor was not immediately returned Thursday evening.