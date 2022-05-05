‘Suicide Squad’s David Ayer Teams With Jason Statham For ‘Beekeeper’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Suicide Squad filmmaker David Ayer is aboard to direct Jason Statham in action movie The Beekeeper, a hot package which Miramax will be shopping at the upcoming Cannes market.

As we revealed last year, Miramax acquired the spec script by Kurt Wimmer (Salt) in a seven figure deal and now that Ayer is aboard the Halloween and Wrath Of Man outfit can begin selling it in earnest.

The fast-paced action-thriller, which is steeped in the mythology of beekeeping, follows a man’s personal journey of vengeance which takes on national stakes.

Statham and Wimmer are set to produce with Bill Block for Miramax and Chris Long for Cedar Park Studios.

The partnership re-teams Miramax with Statham after their recent outings on Guy Ritchie movie Wrath Of Man and the same director’s spy movie Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, due out later this year. Action stalwart Statham has Meg 2: The Trench and The Expendables 4 in production.

Training Day scribe Ayer is best known for directing movies including End Of Watch, Fury, Bright and Suicide Squad, which took $750M at the box office.

Ayer and Cedar Park are repped by WME. Jason Statham is represented by Patrick Knapp of Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.