Sue Naegle Steps Down As Chief Content Officer At Annapurna – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Sue Naegle is leaving Annapurna after five and a half years at Megan Ellison’s film and TV company, most recently as Chief Content Officer, overseeing film as well two divisions she has been instrumental in launching, television and theater. Naegle’s departure is said to be amicable and she is expected to focus on producing, including a number projects she put in development while at Annapurna.

Ali Krug, Patrick Chu

Annapurna



Naegle will not be replaced, with several senior executives taking over her responsibilities. Film division Co-Heads Christina Oh and Adam Paulsen and Theater division co-Heads Kevin Emrick and Skye Optican will continue to lead their respective divisions. The television division’s development slate will be led by Ali Krug and Patrick Chu, who were promoted from SVP Development to Co-Heads of TV at the end of 2021.

Krug has been a key executive in the TV division since its inception and Chu joined in 2018 from Amazon Studios, and the two have spearheaded development for the past couple of years.

Annapurna is coming off the breakout success of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and is gearing up for its launch of the company’s upcoming HBO Max limited series The Staircase. Other upcoming TV projects include Dead Ringers for Amazon, I Love That For You, coming to Showtime in April and The Changeling, currently in production, for Apple TV+.

Former HBO President of Entertainment Naegle joined Annapurna Pictures in 2016 to lead the company’s foray into TV with the launch of Annapurna Television. She was promoted to Chief Content Officer in 2019, adding film oversight.

During her run at HBO, Naegle was instrumental in shepherding such Emmy-winning series as Game of Thrones, Veep and Boardwalk Empire along with True Blood, Tremé, Eastbound & Down, Enlightened and Girls.

She then segued into production through her Naegle Ink banner with a deal at HBO before going to Annapurna, and Krug was one of the executives she brought with her.