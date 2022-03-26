Sudden death of Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins ‘may be drug-related’

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters – Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of the rock band Foo Fighters, has died aged 50 as police say the cause of his death may be related to drugs.

The star was found unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday at the Four Seasons Casa Medina, in the Colombian capital of Bogota.

El Tiempo, the Colombian newspaper, reported that emergency services were called to the hotel after Hawkins complained of chest pains.

In a statement reported by the same outlet, the Metropolitan Police of Bogota said: “The cause of death has yet to be established. According to those close to him, the death could be related to the consumption of drugs.”

The band was due to perform at the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogota on Friday evening, but concert-goers were told that the band would no longer be playing because of a “serious medical condition”.

Photos shared on social media showed fans gathered outside the hotel where Hawkins and his bandmates were staying, lighting candles in tribute to the star.

A Foo Fighters fan at a Bogota music festival mourning Taylor Hawkins’ passing – Juan Pablo Pino/AFP via Getty Images

Fans at the festival shocked by Hawkins’ death shortly before Foo Fighters were set to go on stage – Juan Pablo Pino/AFP via Getty Images

Festival Estereo Picnic stage Taylor Hawkins – Juan Pablo Pino/AFP via Getty Images

Hawkins had previously opened up about his struggles with drugs. Last year, he revealed in an interview how he “took it too far” and overdosed on heroin in 2001.

He told Kerrang!: “I was partying in London one night, and I mistakenly did something and it changed everything. I believed the bull—t myth of ‘live hard and fast, die young’.”

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997, starring alongside Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

Sharing the tragic news with fans on Saturday morning, the group tweeted:

Ozzy Osbourne was among several stars who took to Twitter to praise Hawkins. He also tweeted:

Brian May also expressed his sadness at the news of Hawkins’ death. The Queen guitarist told his Instagram followers that he was “heartbroken”, writing: “No. It cannot be. Taylor, you were family to us. Our friend, our brother, our beloved child. Bless you. We will miss you so bad. Bri.”

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher tweeted: “Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x.”