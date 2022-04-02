Sucker-punched runner considering lawsuit

The high school track star who was sucker-punched by another athlete mid-race may press charges or file a lawsuit, according to a report.

The incident occurred during the 1,600-meter race at the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla., where an athlete who was not in the race got in the way of the first-place runner, who reportedly told the disrupter to get off the track.

The attack happened at the 1,600-meter race at the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla. Twitter

Things escalated on the next lap when the other athlete further impeded the race, prompting a shove from the runner. The other athlete retaliated by chasing him down and delivering a sucker punch to the back of his head.

Nathan Carter, attorney for the punched runner, told TMZ that his client suffered a concussion and was considering a lawsuit.

He also said the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office falsely claimed his client didn’t want to press charges.

The runner was left in a heap on the ground after the sucker punch. Twitter

“The family of the victim did want to press charges for this vicious attack and assault caught on video and witnessed by hundreds of people. The OCSD deputy told the family that if [my client] pressed charges then he would also be arrested for battery,” he said. “Only because of this threat did the family choose not to press charges.”

Local prosecutors later told him that the sheriff’s deputy was mistaken, he told The Post.

“From what I have heard they are still looking at it,” he said.