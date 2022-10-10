Clare Crawley attends Day 2 at Alo House on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Everything’s coming up roses for The Bachelorette‘s Clare Crawley — she’s engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins!

PEOPLE can confirm the longtime Bachelor Nation singleton said yes to the Mascot Sports CEO over the weekend in Las Vegas.

Dawkins got down on one knee at the RiSE Festival on Friday during a romantic lantern release in which they were among the more than 7,000 attendees.

“I am over the moon!” Crawley tells PEOPLE exclusively. “This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It’s just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning.”

She added that Ryan is not in the relationship for notoriety: “Really what he’s in it for is my heart, and he is so consistent and so vocal about how much he loves me. It is something I have never experienced. … It’s been such a gift having him in my life.”

RELATED: Clare Crawley Goes Instagram-Official with New Boyfriend: ‘My Perfect Match’

RELATED: Clare Crawley Shares ‘Battle Wounds’ from Kissing Her Boyfriend After Denying Getting Lip Fillers

Crawley, 41, and Dawkins, 47, went Instagram-official last month when she shared a video of them laughing and kissing in a car with a pink heart and the simple caption: “Him.” She also shared the clip on her Instagram Story with an additional caption describing Dawkins as “my perfect match.”

Crawley also pinned one comment that implied she’s been in a relationship for a year. “Finally. A year later and y’all are still so f—ing cute.”

Crawley was previously in a relationship Dale Moss, to whom she became engaged after just a few weeks on The Bachelorette — the engagement came so early in the season that Moss and Crawley left the show in the middle of filming the season to pursue their relationship off screen.

Story continues

They split up twice after the show, making it stick in September 2021, when a source told PEOPLE “it was mutual.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Crawley was briefly linked to Bachelorette alum Blake Monar. While they were never in a confirmed relationship, Crawley spent time with Monar and his family in January.

She was also engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard after 2018’s Bachelor Winter Games, with whom she remains friends even though they parted ways.

News of Crawley and Dawkins’ engagement was first reported by the Daily Mail.