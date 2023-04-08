Bertinelli announced that the 14th and final season premiere of Valerie’s Home Cooking will premiere this week in an Instagram post on Saturday

Valerie Bertinelli is giving her cooking show a farewell toast.

The Golden Globe winner, 62, announced on Instagram Saturday that the 14th season of Valerie’s Home Cooking will be its last. She admitted that she was hoping Food Network “would change their minds” after they canceled the show last summer.

“I got some good news, and I got some bad news,” Bertinelli said in a video. “The good news is that tomorrow at 12 noon on Food Network, the 14th season of Valerie’s Home Cooking starts airing all-new episodes. The bad news is that it’s its final season.”

“Food Network canceled us last summer, I have no idea why. And I didn’t say anything last summer because honestly, I was hoping they would change their mind. But they have not. So this is it, this is the final season,” continued Bertinelli.

A rep for Food Network did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Bertinelli said she “loved making this show,” adding: “It was such a dream come true. Every single part of it brought me so much joy.

“I loved the crew, I loved everybody in production. They loved making this show for you,” she said. “So, I hope that you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you.”

Valerie’s Home Cooking premiered on Food Network in 2015, featuring the actress and friends (including Betty White, Hoda Kotb and Mackenzie Phillips) modernizing recipes passed down through her family before enjoying dinner with her guests.

Bertinelli also co-hosts and judges Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship with baker Duff Goldman.

The 14th and final season of Valerie’s Home Cooking premieres Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Food Network.

