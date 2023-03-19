Succession’s Nicholas Braun’s Emmy Awards Bond With Matthew Macfadyen – The Hamden Journal

One of the most compelling elements of the past three seasons of Succession has been the evolving bromance between Logan Roy’s son-in-law turned handbag carrier Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and the not-quite-so-dim-as-he-appears cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun).

While their bond has been by turn toxic, symbiotic and occasionally emotional, the finale of season 3 saw turncoat Tom cryptically offer Greg a place in the company – just before it transpired he had betrayed his wife and her siblings to stay in Logan’s good books.

Ahead of next week’s arrival of the fourth and final season, Braun has revealed his off-screen relationship with Macfadyen to be far more wholesome and mutually supportive – something that played out at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, with both of them up for the Best Supporting Actor gong.

Braun told The Times of London that he and Macfadyen clung to each other as they heard their names called.

“Matthew’s and my hands were on each other’s legs when the nominees were getting read out,” he said.

“We were looking at each other, squeezing each other’s legs when our names got read aloud. Then when he won, I got to be the first person to give him a hug. And then his wife.”

And Braun added that one of the hardest things about finishing filming Succession earlier this year will be saying goodbye to his cast-mate.

“I just feel extremely close to him — when we finished shooting the last season I sobbed saying goodbye. It’s still hard to get through a scene with him without laughing.”

Braun, a former child actor, was on the verge of giving up acting before his role of Cousin Greg changed his fortunes overnight. For the same interview, show runner Jesse Armstrong was asked why Braun had bagged the role.

Armstrong commented: “Nick had that comforting thing for a comedy writer of nailing every comic beat available, but also brought his own rhythms, winkling out extra comedy and pathos.”