Succession’s Brian Cox Reveals Misgivings About “Horrible” Logan Roy – The Hamden Journal

Brian Cox initially had reservations about playing his singular character of Logan Roy on Succession because he would have to pay “this horrible man for all this time.”

But then Cox realised, “He’s not a horrible man at all. He’s a very misunderstood man.”

The Scottish actor plays Logan Roy, media behemoth and patriarch of a privileged, dysfunctional family whose members have constantly supported then betrayed one another through four seasons of the increasingly popular drama.

Cox told The Times of London of his Golden Globe-winning performance in the HBO hit drama:

“What I love about Logan is he’s got a wicked sense of humour. He knows how to get people going and he deliberately shakes people up. He’s constantly making people wake up, even though it’s brutal in a way. I have a lot of respect for him.”

He told The Times of London he believes Succession to be “a very sad show” despite the humour and quick-fire wit between the characters. The show is currently filming its fifth season, after the season four finale saw Logan Roy betrayed by all his children together, and having to look to an outsider to continue his dynasty.

The Scottish actor pointed to the fact of the media mogul being let down by each of his children in turn. “It’s endlessly disappointing for him.”

Cox told The Times the show’s creator and writer Jesse Armstrong had told him not to be fooled by all the jokes in the show, “It is a tragedy.”

Fans have speculated on whether the Roys are inspired by the Murdoch clan, the Trumps or possibly another family, but Armstrong has always demurred, saying his characters were a combination of different people.

Cox said of Armstrong’s sharp satirical pen when pointed towards such characters as the Roys:

“There’s almost a kind of socialist imperative about those shows he writes. They are critiques, strong critiques. Succession is a modern comedy of manners about people who are disconnected from the fundamental roots of life.”