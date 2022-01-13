Succession , Ted Lasso dominate, Kristen Stewart snubbed

The actors have spoken in favor of other actors!

As announced Wednesday morning by Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson, the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations touted the acting union’s picks for the best performances of the year across film and television, including the stunt ensemble awards that were unveiled at the top of the presentation via Instagram Live.

Succession and Ted Lasso continued their dominance over awards season at large, with the respective HBO and Apple TV+ series picking up five nods each for the SAG Awards, including for their ensembles and individual nominations for cast members Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Jeremy Strong of Succession, and Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Juno Temple.

Netflix’s popular Korean thriller Squid Game also scored major nominations for its ensemble and actors Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung, while Jean Smart pulled off dual nominations for her work in both Hacks and Mare of Easttown.

On the film side, Kristen Stewart’s critically lauded performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer was shockingly shut out of the Best Actress race, where Respect actress Jennifer Hudson made a surprise appearance despite not picking up a fraction of the precursor awards that Stewart’s performance had up to this point. Among other surprises, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story was left out of the ensemble race, as was Belfast star Jamie Dornan in the Supporting Actor race and King Richard‘s Aunjanue Ellis in Supporting Actress — though both were included among the films’ ensemble nominees.

Long considered a reflector of general tastes in the film and TV worlds — with a few oddball selections thrown in over the years — the SAG-AFTRA union represents the largest voting base on the awards trail, with over 100,000 members around the nation voting on final winners, though smaller nominations committees (made up of multiple thousands of people) decide who is recognized in the main categories.

Given its size and proximity to Hollywood, SAG-AFTRA also shares a significant number of voters with the Academy’s actors branch, AMPAS’ largest arm, meaning Oscar contenders are, each year, often found among SAG-AFTRA’s choices.

Since the SAG Awards’ inaugural ceremony in 1995, 19 lead actresses have won both the SAG Award and the corresponding Oscar, not including last year’s winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), who won at SAG before losing the Oscar to Nomadland‘s Frances McDormand; that number ups to 22 for leading men, though last year’s SAG champion for Best Actor, the late Chadwick Boseman (also for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) similarly lost the Oscar to The Father star Anthony Hopkins. On the supporting side, both of 2021’s SAG winners (Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah and Minari‘s Yuh-Jung Youn) repeated at the Oscars.

When it comes to ensemble winners, SAG tends to deviate slightly more from Oscar tastes, often nominating commercially friendly fare with recognizable talent. Across the same frame, SAG has only awarded 12 of the Academy’s Best Picture winners with its cast-wide prize, not including last year’s ensemble victor The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Upon winning Best Picture at last year’s Oscars, Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland became only the fourth film in history (in addition to Braveheart, Green Book, and The Shape of Water) to win the Academy’s top competitive honor despite missing out on a SAG ensemble nod.

See the full list of 2022 SAG Awards nominations below in both the film and TV categories. Winners will be revealed at a ceremony on Feb. 27.

FILM NOMINEES

Motion Picture Cast

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Drama Series Ensemble

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Comedy Series Ensemble

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

The 28th SAG Awards winners will be announced live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

