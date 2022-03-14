‘Succession’ Star Alan Ruck Joins Amazon Studios’ ‘The Burial’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Succession‘s Alan Ruck is the latest addition to the cast of Amazon Studios’ film The Burial, which is currently in production. He joins an ensemble that also includes Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones, Jurnee Smollett, Mamoudou Athie, Bill Camp, Dorian Missick, Pamela Reed, Amanda Warren and Jim Klock, as previously announced.

The film from director Maggie Betts is based on the New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr. It follows a charismatic personal injury lawyer famous for his impressive track record and loudly unconventional approach who decides to help a funeral home owner save his family business from a predatory corporate behemoth. In a move to bring emotional resonance to a dry contract law case, the lawyer digs up an unexpected and complex web of race, power and oppression that forces everyone to examine long-buried prejudices they didn’t know they had.

Doug Wright adapted the screenplay. Bobby Shriver is producing for Bobby Shriver Inc., with Double Nickel Entertainment’s Adam Richman and Jenette Kahn, Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner, and Maven Pictures’ Trudie Styler and Celine Rattray. Details with regard to the character Ruck is playing have not been disclosed.

Ruck recently won his first SAG Award as part of the ensemble of HBO’s Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning series Succession, which has been renewed for a fourth season. In the comedy series created by Jesse Armstrong, he portrays Connor Roy, aspiring presidential candidate and eldest son of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox). The actor also currently co-stars on Hulu’s critically acclaimed limited series, The Dropout, which chronicles the real-life rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and her controversial medical start-up Theranos.

Ruck’s career spans nearly four decades including his beloved role as Cameron Frye in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, which recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of its release. He’s also appeared in films including Twister, Speed, Bad Boys, Cheaper by the Dozen and Star Trek: Generations, among many others.

He starred as a series regular for six seasons opposite Michael J. Fox on ABC’s Spin City and memorably recurred on NBC’s Mad About You alongside Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser. Additional TV credits include Justified, Picket Fences, Boston Legal, The Exorcist, Hot in Cleveland, Masters of Sex, Bunheads, One Day at a Time, Scrubs and From the Earth to the Moon.

Ruck is also a trained stage actor who appeared on Broadway in Neil Simon’s Biloxi Blues with Matthew Broderick prior to Ferris Bueller. He also starred in the first national tour of Mel Brooks’s hit musical The Producers and is represented by Teitelbaum Artists Group, APA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.