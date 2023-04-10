Succession Season 4 Episode 3 Reaches New Series-High Audience – The Hamden Journal

Succession Season 4 has set another audience record with its stunning third episode.

Sunday night’s shocker of an episode reached 2.5M viewers across HBO Max and linear telecasts, setting a new series high. That’s a 22% increase over last week’s same-day audience of 2M and 7% more than Episode 1’s previous record setting audience of 2.3M.

The Season 2 premiere episode has now reached nearly 7M viewers across platforms since its release, according to HBO.

The Season 4 premiere of Succession was up 62% compared to Season 3’s premiere viewership of 1.4M in October 2021. At the time, that marked the best premiere night performance of any HBO original series since HBO Max launched in May 2020.

The Roy family saga picks up as the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) looms. The prospect of the seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys: patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Connor (Alan Ruck). A hopefully Roy-esque power struggle will ensue as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is threatened.

Succession has 13 Emmys including Best Drama Series wins for its Season 2 and Season 3, the latter of which premiered in 2021.

Armstrong created the series, executive produces and showruns. EPs also includes Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.

New episodes of the series debut Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on HBO Max.