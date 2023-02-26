Succession Creator Jesse Armstrong Hints At Spin-Off From Hit Show – The Hamden Journal

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has hinted he is musing on the prospect of a spin-off from his worldwide hit show.

The British writer and show-runner has already confirmed that his comedy-drama exploring the toxic personal dynamics within a dynastic media corporation will come to an end with the upcoming fourth season.

But the Guardian newspaper reports that Armstrong adds that he is considering a separate show, potentially to follow one of his central characters, or to concentrate on just one of the several main themes.

However, the UK newspaper adds that HBO, which makes the show, might not feel the same way, with Casey Bloys telling Variety, “It doesn’t seem to me that there’s something in Succession where you would go, ‘Let’s follow just this kid’ or whatever.’”

Armstrong revealed to the New Yorker last week his conflict over the decision to sign off on a show that has so far accrued 13 Emmy Awards, including two for Best Drama Series.

“I feel sad, and I have the circus-has-left-town feeling that everyone gets who works on a production that’s good, and this one particularly so. I imagine I’ll be a little bit lonely, and wandering the streets of London in a funk.”