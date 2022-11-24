Subway riders treated to Thanksgiving dinner on L train

‘Tis the season of giving — and a Brooklyn catering service stepped up to bring commuters a free Thanksgiving meal.

Passengers on a stalled L train at the Bedford Avenue station on Tuesday night were treated to an elaborate Turkey Day spread — complete with a long table of turkey and sides with a gingham table cloth.

Jada Yuan, a reporter for The Washington Post, shared a video of commuters helping themselves to the meal on Instagram.

“So, there was a stalled train at Bedford and the conductor had us all get off,” Yuan captioned the post.

“I was in a different car and when I stepped onto the platform there were all these happy, laughing people scarfing down [mac] and cheese!”

Yuan confirmed in a follow-up video from a witness who was on the train that the spread came from Chef Bea Kitchen, a catering service in East New York.

This wasn’t the first time Chef Bea executed such a stunt, either.

In 2019, owner Brandi Baxter collaborated with comedian Jodell Lewis and rapper Christopher Dupree to provide Brooklyn-bound L train riders with a “Friendsgiving” experience.

Videos of the meal, complete with collard greens, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes with gravy, went viral on social media, quickly garnering over 152,000 likes on TikTok.

“It was amazing to provide a classic New York City moment,” Dupree told the New York Times after the event.

The spread featured turkey, sides and beverages. Instagram / @alphajada The new tradition stems from a similar 2019 event. Instagram / @alphajada

Plans to host similar pop-up subway meals annually were thwarted by COVID — so for many, Wednesday’s spontaneous celebration was a symbol of life in New York City slowly returning to normal.

“Excellent NYC at its best,” one viewer commented on Yuan’s post. “God I love New York,” another replied.