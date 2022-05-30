Suárez’s strong Coca-Cola 600 run ends in collision with Chris Buescher; Buescher OK after car flips

After leading 36 laps in Sunday‘s Coca-Cola 600, Daniel Suárez‘s chances of capturing his first career NASCAR Cup Series win came to an abrupt halt on Lap 346 of 400 when he and Chris Buescher had a wreck that sent Buescher’s No. 17 into the infield.

As he made a bottom-to-top move at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Suárez collided with Chase Briscoe. Suárez turned in, got hit by Todd Gilliland and went for a ride, spinning multiples time and collecting Chris Buescher in the process.

Buescher was pushed into the grass infield, and his No. 17 Ford rolled five times before settling upside down on the frontstretch runoff.

“We just got caught up in it with our Fifth Third Bank Mustang,” Buescher told FOX. “Our team did a really nice job and made some huge gains through the weekend. I‘m really proud of them. We had a good race car. We drove all the way into the top 10 and just got back a little bit there and got around cars that really hadn‘t been and got caught up in a wreck. It‘s unfortunate.”

Running inside the top 15 for a good portion of the evening, Buescher was looking to continue his great run of form in Coca-Cola 600 races. Entering Sunday, he had three consecutive finishes inside the top 10. But the Final Stage incident swept away his chances to extend the streak and battle for the win.

Fortunately for Buescher, safety crews rushed to his aid, and he was able to get the window net down to signal he was responsive in his upside-down state.

“I do appreciate them for helping me and setting it back over again, so thank you to everybody working for not slamming it back,” Buescher said. “It was nice to be able to get out. The blood is rushing to your head a little bit. I guess I could have pulled the belts and fallen right to the ground, but figured I‘d just wait on them.”

Buescher exited under his own power after the safety crew carefully flipped the car back over.

“It‘s not ideal by any means,” Buescher said. “I‘m gonna be a bit sore tomorrow. I haven‘t been upside-down in a really long time. The team did a really nice job. We had great speed and had a chance at this thing, it just didn‘t work out.”

For Suárez, another promising run came to an early end. The No. 99 Trackhouse Racing group found speed and momentum early, rocketing through the field to win Stage 2. Suárez’s 36 laps led marked his most this season on a paved oval. They also made up the fourth-best tally Sunday night.

Both drivers will strap in and again search for their first Cup Series win next Sunday when they head to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) for the series‘ inaugural race at the Madison, Illinois, track.