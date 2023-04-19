Stunning photos of VIP Coachella events show how the real fun is out of reach for most festivalgoers

Festivalgoers relax in the Rose Garden at Coachella, left, and next to the Mojave stage.Callie Ahlgrim

Coachella in Indio, California, is one of the world’s most famous music festivals.

Insider’s music team found VIP events and exclusive areas to be far superior to the average GA experience.

The festival seems specially designed to benefit celebrities, influencers, and guests with money to burn.

Coachella’s VIP wristbands are expensive, but they offer many benefits that make the festival more enjoyable.

VIP guests can skip the long lines and dusty paths to enter the festival.Callie Ahlgrim

The Rose Garden is a famous VIP section favored by celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens.

The entrance to the Rose Garden is monitored by security guards.Callie Ahlgrim

The fenced-off area is located next to the Mojave stage.

The Mojave stage is covered by a large white tent.Callie Ahlgrim

The beautifully manicured garden features several large fountains and statues.

The lion statues are a fixture in VIP areas.Callie Ahlgrim

VIP guests are free to roam among the flowers.

The famous roses come in all colors and shades.Callie Ahlgrim

Deeper in the garden, a lounge awaits through the archways.

VIP guests can spend as much or as little time as they want in exclusive areas.Callie Ahlgrim

There’s plenty of comfortable seating, as well as food and drink options.

Elsewhere at Coachella, most festivalgoers sit on the ground.Callie Ahlgrim

In contrast to the GA experience, long lines and wait times are rare in the Rose Garden.

Aperol is one of Coachella’s brand partners.Callie Ahlgrim

VIP guests can order and enjoy drinks at their leisure.

Argento is one of several bars in the Rose Garden.Callie Ahlgrim

The Rose Garden also hosts a nightly dinner, featuring a different gourmet chef each night.

The lavish dinners are organized by Outstanding in the Field.Callie Ahlgrim

The gourmet food is served in multiple courses, paired with unlimited cocktails and glasses of wine.

Servers are on call throughout the evening.Callie Ahlgrim

This year, the Friday night dinner was created by executive chef Zarah Khan of Rustic Canyon Restaurant.

The second course was mushroom labneh with scallion and lion’s mane powder laffa.Callie Ahlgrim

A VIP wristband alone does not grant you access to dinner. In fact, a seat at the table costs an additional $350, plus fees.

We were granted free access to the event as members of the media.Callie Ahlgrim

There are several more VIP areas scattered throughout the festival, often granting guests better views of major stages.

Festivalgoers watch a performance at the main stage from a fenced-off VIP area.Callie Ahlgrim

Behind the Do LaB stage, VIP guests can lounge in the shade and enjoy a gentle mist.

To access the Do LaB backstage area, you need to be on the guest list.Callie Ahlgrim

There are plenty of free drinks for the taking, including popular brands like Juneshine and Topo Chico.

GA guests are forced to pay exorbitant prices for seltzers and cocktails.Callie Ahlgrim

It’s a relaxing, secluded place to escape the heat.

Do LaB stage performers can sometimes be spotted in the backstage area.Callie Ahlgrim

Outside of the festival, exclusive events run all weekend.

The Lucky Brand Desert Mirage event at a private estate in Bermuda Dunes.BFA

Hotels host branded pool parties with free merchandise, beverages, and celebrity guests.

Guests enjoy a pool party at the Margaritaville Resort.Callie Ahlgrim

This year, the Cap’n Crunch party at the Margaritaville Resort featured performances by Anderson .Paak and Reneé Rapp.

Cap’n Crunch celebrated the mascot’s 60th birthday, an event dubbed Cap’n’s Cove.MOVI Inc.

Zoeasis returned for its seventh year, a luxury event hosted by Rachel Zoe.

Rachel Zoe is a fashion designer and celebrity stylist.Shutterstock for BDG

The party is invite-only and takes place at a private estate.

Guests are treated to free cocktails and products from brands like Sephora.Shutterstock for BDG

There are plenty of exclusive after-parties during Coachella weekend one, like Nylon House.

Diplo performs a DJ set at Nylon House on Friday.Shutterstock for NYLON House

The parties are hot spots for celebrities and influencers, often kicking off before or during Coachella’s headline performances.

Jaden Smith at Nylon House.Shutterstock for NYLON House

An exclusive Sunday brunch featured a DJ set from James Blake.

He performed at the Sturdy. Oasis Hydrated by Liquid I.V. desert brunch.Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Revolve Festival is a famous invite-only event that takes place at the same time as Coachella.

The event returned for its sixth year in 2023.Courteney Larocca

The event includes performances by popular musicians, free drinks, and a colorful carousel.

This year’s performers at Revolve Festival included Don Toliver and Ice Spice.Courteney Larocca

