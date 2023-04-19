Stunning photos of VIP Coachella events show how the real fun is out of reach for most festivalgoers

-
Coachella in Indio, California, is one of the world’s most famous music festivals.
-
Insider’s music team found VIP events and exclusive areas to be far superior to the average GA experience.
-
The festival seems specially designed to benefit celebrities, influencers, and guests with money to burn.
Coachella’s VIP wristbands are expensive, but they offer many benefits that make the festival more enjoyable.
The Rose Garden is a famous VIP section favored by celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens.
The fenced-off area is located next to the Mojave stage.
The beautifully manicured garden features several large fountains and statues.
VIP guests are free to roam among the flowers.
Deeper in the garden, a lounge awaits through the archways.
There’s plenty of comfortable seating, as well as food and drink options.
In contrast to the GA experience, long lines and wait times are rare in the Rose Garden.
VIP guests can order and enjoy drinks at their leisure.
The Rose Garden also hosts a nightly dinner, featuring a different gourmet chef each night.
The gourmet food is served in multiple courses, paired with unlimited cocktails and glasses of wine.
This year, the Friday night dinner was created by executive chef Zarah Khan of Rustic Canyon Restaurant.
A VIP wristband alone does not grant you access to dinner. In fact, a seat at the table costs an additional $350, plus fees.
There are several more VIP areas scattered throughout the festival, often granting guests better views of major stages.
Behind the Do LaB stage, VIP guests can lounge in the shade and enjoy a gentle mist.
There are plenty of free drinks for the taking, including popular brands like Juneshine and Topo Chico.
It’s a relaxing, secluded place to escape the heat.
Outside of the festival, exclusive events run all weekend.
Hotels host branded pool parties with free merchandise, beverages, and celebrity guests.
This year, the Cap’n Crunch party at the Margaritaville Resort featured performances by Anderson .Paak and Reneé Rapp.
Zoeasis returned for its seventh year, a luxury event hosted by Rachel Zoe.
The party is invite-only and takes place at a private estate.
There are plenty of exclusive after-parties during Coachella weekend one, like Nylon House.
The parties are hot spots for celebrities and influencers, often kicking off before or during Coachella’s headline performances.
An exclusive Sunday brunch featured a DJ set from James Blake.
Revolve Festival is a famous invite-only event that takes place at the same time as Coachella.
The event includes performances by popular musicians, free drinks, and a colorful carousel.
