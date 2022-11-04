Stunning photos of redheads around the world show the rare beauty of naturally red hair

Alisha from Odessa, Ukraine.Brian Dowling

Brian Dowling published a photography book of redheads around the world called “Readhead Beauty.”

He’s photographed 130 models in 20 different countries.

He hopes to help combat bullying and stigmas surrounding people with red hair.

Less than two percent of the world’s population has naturally red hair.

Alia from Berlin.Brian Dowling

Because they stand out, redheads are often bullied by their peers, ridiculed in pop culture, and perceived through negative stereotypes dating all the way back to medieval times.

Brian Dowling is hoping to bring some positive attention to those with fiery red locks for a change. He’s traveled to 20 countries and counting to photograph redheads around the world and celebrate their natural beauty through whimsical portraits.

Pictured: Alia from Berlin.

Photographer Brian Dowling has always appreciated the uniqueness of red hair.

Ireland.Courtesy Brian Dowling

Pictured: Ellis from Trillick, Northern Ireland.

His Irish heritage might have something to do with it.

Ireland.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Grace from Malahide, Ireland.

He decided to photograph redheads around the world.

England.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Natasha from London, England.

He’s compiled the images into a portrait book called “Redhead Beauty.”

Slovakia.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Nena from Bratislava, Slovakia.

Dowling photographed 130 models from 20 different countries.

Russia.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Daria from St. Petersburg, Russia.

He self-published the book through a Kickstarter campaign.

United States.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Laura from Virginia, US.

He found all of his models through social media.

Scotland.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Kristie from Glencoe, Scotland.

“Before I even started the project, I posted a tweet if anyone wanted to take photos in Dublin,” he said.

Ireland.Dowling

Pictured: Sarah Kennedy from Donegal, Ireland.

“It happened to be a redhead named Aoife [who responded], and that probably was the catalyst for this project.”

Ireland.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Aoife from Longford, Ireland.

Surprisingly, he had a difficult time finding models in Dublin.

Ireland.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Alice from Dublin, Ireland.

Many of the natural redheads there had dyed their hair brown or black due to bullying.

Russia.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Marina from Moscow, Russia.

He had an easier time in Russia and Ukraine, where not as many people had been bullied.

Ukraine.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Alisha from Odessa, Ukraine.

Because this kind of harassment is so common worldwide, Dowling observed the bond redheads share with each other.

Germany.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Krissy from Stuttgart, Germany.

“There is a sense of camaraderie which I jokingly compare to seeing a fellow Marine,” he said.

United States.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Megan in Studio City, California, US.

“Marines respect each other because they all went through the same rigorous training, and I feel like redheads give each other a little acknowledgment nod because they often went through bullying during their school years,” he said.

United States.Brian Dowling

Bridget from San Francisco, California.

Dowling hopes to combat this negativity by celebrating redheads through his photos.

Ukraine.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Nastya in Odessa, Ukraine.

He’s already heard from people with red hair who say his work has helped them embrace their natural beauty.

Poland.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Beatta from Warsaw, Poland.

“It’s still hard for me to believe how a few photographs can brighten someone’s day that has been bullied, but it has,” he said.

United States.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Chelbie from South Carolina.

Next, he hopes to spread his message to Brazil, Israel, Lebanon, and Turkey.

Netherlands.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Judith from Breda, Netherlands.

“I think people with red hair just want to be treated as normal people,” he said.

Sydney, Australia.Brian Dowling

Pictured: Benedetta from Verona, Italy, photographed in Sydney, Australia.

