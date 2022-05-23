Stunning new ‘Star Wars’ toy vehicle line brings that far, far away galaxy home (exclusive)

First look at array of ships available in inaugural Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron. (Photos courtesy of Jazwares)

Squad up, Star Wars fans. As the galaxy prepares to celebrate the 45th anniversary of George Lucas’s pioneering 1977 space opera, toy maker Jazwares unveils its Micro Galaxy Squadron line that features lovingly crafted microscale replicas of vintage Star Wars vehicles. Yahoo Entertainment has your exclusive first look at the super-sized collection, coming soon to toy shelves near you.

Let’s be honest: the spacecraft that every aspiring Rebel wants in their hanger bay is the “bucket of bolts” shared by Lando Calrissian and Han Solo. So it’s no surprise that the Assault Class Millennium Falcon is the centerpiece of the Micro Galaxy Squadron collection, and comes with four crew member figures, retractable landing gear, rotating cannons and motion activated sounds among other bells and whistles. Retailing for $44.99, it’s available for preorder now at Target.

Star Wars Assault Class Millennium Falcon (Photo: Jazwares)

And Jazwares isn’t just honoring Star Wars‘s past with its Micro Galaxy Squadron line — this collection also pays homage to present day hits like the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Din Djarin’s dearly departed ship, the Razor Crest, is immortalized via the 7-inch Starship Class Razor Crest ($29.99), which is available for pre-order now on Amazon. The vehicle includes a small-scale version of the pint-sized Grogu, as well as a carbon freezing chamber and detailed armory. Another Razor Crest — the Arvala-7 variety ($29.99) — will be coming later this year.

Star Wars Starship Class Razor Crest (Photo: Jazwares)

Star Wars Starship Class Razor Crest (Arvala-7) (Photo: Jazwares)

Pilots hoping to recreate the Battle of Yavin from A New Hope are in luck: Jazwares has multiple X-wings and TIE fighters locked and loaded to make their micro-debuts. Pilot Luke Skywalker’s craft on his Death Star-destroying trench run, and make sure he stays ahead of Darth Vader’s advanced fighter ($16.99 each). There are also two Vader-less TIE fighters ($12.99 each), and a bulky transport ship for Imperial troops ($22.99) modeled after the classic Kenner toy.

Star Wars Starfighter Class Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing (Photo: Jazwares)

Star Wars Starfighter Class Darth Vader’s Tie Advanced (Photo: Jazwares)

Speaking of Mandalorian-associated bounty hunters, you’d better believe that Boba Fett’s starship ($29.99) is part of the Micro Galaxy Squadron fleet, featuring an extended boarding ramp and removable weapon block. Pair that with Asajj Ventress’s Ginivex Starfighter ($12.99), which offers a sleeker way to navigate the galaxy.

Star Wars Starship Class Boba Fett’s Starship (Photo: Jazwares)

Star Wars Light Armor Class Asajj Ventress’s Ginivex Starfighter (Photo: Jazwares)

And don’t think that Jazwares has forgotten about ground transport! A pair of romping, stomping AT-ST’s ($12.99 each) boast articulated legs, chin cannons and swiveling heads. Meanwhile, the Scout Mystery Packs ($5.99) include 1-inch replicas of the speeder bikes that dodge trees and Ewoks on the forest moon of Endor.

Star Wars Light Armor Class At-St Raider (Photo: Jazwares)

Star Wars Light Armor Class AT-ST (Photo: Jazwares)

Star Wars Scout Class Mystery Packs (Series 1) (Photo: Jazwares)

Needless to say, we have a good feeling about Jazwares’s new line of Star Wars merch.

Select Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron vehicles are available for preorder today from Target and Amazon with more vehicles coming soon.