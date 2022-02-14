Studs and duds from Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win over Bengals

Stars matter in the NFL, and the Rams proved that by beating the Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night. Their best players stepped up in a big way, from Matthew Stafford to Aaron Donald.

The Bengals didn’t make it easy on the Rams and it took another fourth-quarter comeback in order to pull out the victory, but pivotal plays were made by Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Donald and Von Miller down the stretch.

Here’s our final list of studs and duds for the 2021-22 season, wrapping things up with Super Bowl LVI.

Stud: Cooper Kupp

Kupp just capped off arguably the greatest season ever by a wide receiver by claiming the title of Super Bowl MVP. He caught eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter. He caught four passes for 39 yards and rushed for 7 yards on the Rams’ game-winning drive, picking up a key fourth down to keep the drive alive. When the Rams needed him to step up, he came through like he always does.

Stud: Von Miller

Miller really came alive in the second half with sacks on back-to-back drives to shut down the Bengals’ offense. He wasn’t all that impactful in the first half but he stepped up when it mattered in the third and fourth quarter. This was the type of game the Rams acquired him for when they made that trade with the Broncos in November. In the second half alone, he brought Joe Burrow down for two sacks and applied constant pressure.

Stud: Aaron Donald

If Donald does ride off into the sunset by retiring after this game, he’ll remember his last play as being the one that secured a Super Bowl win for the Rams. He pressured Burrow on fourth-and-1, immediately getting to the quarterback and wrapping him up. Burrow still got the pass away, but it fell incomplete and the Bengals turned it over on downs with no chance of getting the ball back. Donald finished with four tackles, three quarterback hits and two sacks, despite being doubled and tripled throughout the night.

Story continues

Stud: A’Shawn Robinson

Robinson was an absolute monster on the interior. He made a huge stop on third-and-short, which stalled the Bengals’ drive after they failed on fourth-and-1 on the next play, and he also dragged down Joe Burrow for a sack in the second half. Whether he was pushing the pile against the run or getting pressure as a pass rusher, Robinson was all over the ball up front. He made six total tackles and had that one sack, as well as a tackle for a loss.

Stud: Ernest Jones

Jones broke up a fourth-down pass in the first half to prevent a completion that would’ve moved the chains. He also registered a sack in the second half on a blitz up the middle, beating his blocker for a key sack in Bengals territory. He played more than Troy Reeder at inside linebacker and that was a wise decision by the Rams. He was a solid player in the middle of the defense, finishing with the second-most tackles (7) on the team with three quarterback hits and two tackles for a loss.

Stud: Matthew Stafford

Stafford wasn’t perfect, throwing two interceptions and posting a passer rating of only 89.9, his lowest of the postseason. However, he was great when the Rams needed him to be, driving the offense 79 yards in 15 plays for the game-winning touchdown. His first interception was a deep shot on third down, an underthrown ball to Van Jefferson. It was a bad throw but not a terribly costly play. The second interception went off the hands of Ben Skowronek, a ball that should’ve been caught. Stafford threw three touchdown passes and had 283 yards passing, leading the Rams to victory again with a fourth-quarter comeback.

Dud: Ben Skowronek

A turning point in the game was Chidobe Awuzie’s interception early in the second half. It wasn’t Stafford’s fault because the ball clanked off Skowronek’s hands on a dig route and fell into the lap of Awuzie. It was a bad and costly drop by the Rams’ No. 4 receiver, who was forced to play more with Odell Beckham Jr. out. The Bengals only turned the interception into three points, but it kept the momentum on their side after they scored a 75-yard touchdown to start the second half.

Dud: Jalen Ramsey

Ramsey has had better games. He simply allowed too many big plays, including a 46-yarder to Ja’Marr Chase down the right sideline and a 17-yarder late in the fourth quarter after he tried to jump a route against Chase. The longest play he allowed was a 75-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins to start the second half, which wasn’t entirely his fault because the officials missed a blatant facemask grab by Higgins.

Dud: Cam Akers

It’s not entirely his fault because the blocking was poor, but Akers didn’t make defenders miss and couldn’t find any room to run. He rushed for 21 yards on 13 carries, consistently getting stopped at the line of scrimmage or behind it. He also didn’t do much as a receiver, catching three passes for 14 yards. Sean McVay probably should’ve given Henderson more opportunities to run the ball, but no one was really having success on the ground.

Dud: Run blocking

The pass protection wasn’t bad for the Rams, but the offensive line simply couldn’t block the Bengals in the running game. Whether it was Vonn Bell shooting a gap, Logan Wilson coming up for a stop or big D.J. Reader plugging up holes in the middle, the Rams couldn’t create any room for their running backs. That was a big factor in this game, putting everything on Stafford and the aerial attack.

1

1