Studs and duds from Bears’ preseason win vs. Seahawks

The Chicago Bears dominated the Seattle Seahawks in a 27-11 victory on Thursday night to improve to 2-0 this preseason.

Unlike last week’s slow start, Chicago built a huge first-half lead that they didn’t relinquish — even as Seattle attempted to rally in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

While Bears starters saw action for just one series, fans got a look at the guys further down the depth chart. And there were some standout performances among them.

We’re taking a look at the studs and duds from Chicago’s preseason win over Seattle.

Stud: WR Velus Jones Jr.

Receiver Velus Jones Jr. made his rookie debut against the Seahawks, and it was worth the wait. While Jones only had one catch for 4 yards on offense, he really shined on special teams, where he showed exactly what he can do in open space. Jones, who had 82 scrimmage yards, returned both punts and kickoffs during Thursday’s game, but his best came on a punt return near the end of the first quarter. Jones’ speed and playmaking ability was evident on that 48-yard punt return, and it looks like he should continue the tradition of successful Bears kick returners.

Dud: CB Jaylon Jones

With starters limited in Thursday’s game, cornerback Jaylon Jones was among those players who saw extended reps against the Seahawks. Jones struggled in coverage and was picked on during one drive after he was beat by wide receiver Penny Hart for a 41-yard gain. The encouraging news? He responded with a couple of good plays following that rough series.

Stud: RB Darrynton Evans

Last week, it was rookie running back Trestan Ebner who made a strong impression. While Ebner had another solid showing, it was veteran Darrynton Evans who had the standout performance at running back. Evans led the Bears with 39 rushing yards on 8 carries (4.9 average) and a touchdown. He added two receptions for 7 yards.

Stud: TE Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet made his preseason debut against the Seahawks. While he only saw the field for one series, Kmet had a strong impact in Chicago’s opening field goal drive. Kmet caught two passes for 31 yards, where he showcased his potential in the passing game. He gained 12 yards on a screen and had a 19-yard catch-and-run that helped extend the drive.

Dud: RB De’Montre Tuggle

Undrafted rookie running back De’Montre Tuggle had a nice game offensively for Chicago. He led the team with 41 yards on 12 carries (3.4 average) and had some solid runs. But it was his special teams blunder that lands him on our duds list. Near the end of the fourth quarter, Tuggle ran into punt returner Dazz Newsome, which forced him to muff a punt that was recovered by the Seahawks. Seattle would score their lone touchdown nine plays and 44 yards later. Luckily, Chicago had already built a strong lead.

Stud: OL Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom

At this point, it’s fair to say that three jobs are guaranteed on the offensive line — Braxton Jones at left tackle, Cody Whitehair at left guard and Lucas Patrick at center. Which opened the door for youngsters Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, who anchored the right side of the offensive line. With the starters, Jenkins and Borom were solid at right guard and right tackle, where they held up strong in pass protection and helped open holes in the run game. Could they make a push for a starting job? Jenkins has a good chance at right guard, but Borom faces a challenge in winning the job over Riley Reiff, who didn’t play Thursday.

Dud: CB Kyler Gordon

Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon made his preseason debut against the Seahawks, and he had an overall solid outing. Maybe it’s unfair for him to land on this list — and it could be Jaquan Brisker’s performance last week set an impossible standard — but Gordon didn’t flash like many expected. At times, Gordon struggled with tackling and he finished his debut without a single recorded tackle on defense. But Gordon did show some impressive speed, including on a blitz off the edge early in the game.

Stud: P Trenton Gill

For the second straight week, rookie punter Trenton Gill has been among our studs. Gill continues to look like a seasoned veteran out there, and it appears to be a seamless transition between punters. Gill had eight punts for 363 yards (45.4 average), including a long of 61 yards and four punts pinned inside the 20-yard line.

Dud: Monday Night announcing crew

It was evident pretty early on that the Monday Night Football announcers — Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky — were in for a rough night. They didn’t seem prepared for this game, and there were some moments that left Bears fans scratching their heads. Whether it was that “crucial” special teams touchdown at the end of the first half to finally get things going or Orlovsky not understanding the important of the WILL linebacker in Matt Eberflus’ defense or the entire Roquan Smith discussion in general. While the Seahawks had a rough night, it’s fair to wonder if the announcers had a worse night. At least we have the ManningCast on MNF come regular season.

