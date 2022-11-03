Studiocanal signs ‘Cuties’ director Maïmouna Doucouré to write, helm Josephine Baker bio-pic – The Hamden Journal

Studiocanal has announced it is in development on a biopic feature film devoted to the life of iconic U.S.-born, French artist Josephine Baker.

Maïmouna Doucouré, who is best known for the French-language coming-of-age tale Cuties, is attached to write and direct.

Studiocanal is producing with Doucoure’s longtime producers at Bien Ou Bien Productions in co-production with CPB Films. The project is in development with the support of Josephine Baker’s sons Jean-Claude Bouillon Baker, Brian Bouillon Baker and the Rainbow tribe.

They said in a joint statement: “Josephine Baker. The universal artist, woman and mother. We are honoured to partner with Studiocanal and collaborate with Maïmouna on this feature film about the incredible and humanist achievements of our mother. Yes she could. And she did. Thank you Mum!”

Doucouré said Baker’s life and work as an artist had been an inspiration to her.

It’s a huge honour and also a beautiful challenge to board this project. To think that through fiction I can tell her great and profoundly rich story, her beauty, her fights, her wounds and her humanity. I can’t wait to breathe new life into this incredible legend on screen.” she said.

The production will shoot in 2023 with casting yet to be announced.