Studiocanal Sells ‘The Vow’ Into Italy – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Studiocanal has sold Spanish drama The Vow into Italy and the show has been commissioned for a second season.

On the eve of Mip TV, the producer-distributor has struck a deal with Italy’s Mediaset, which will air The Vow on Canale 5 later this year.

Created by Josep Cister Rubio and airing on TVE’s La1 in Spain, The Vow takes place at the beginning of the turbulent 20th century amongst the stunning landscapes of Southern Spain. Jana, a maid working at the waning yet ruthless House of Luján, seeks revenge for her mother’s murder, but there is one element she did not anticipate, falling in love with Manuel, son of the Count of Luján. TVE has just renewed for a second season.

The move comes around 18 months after Mediaset acquired Two Lives (Das Vidas). Both dramas are produced by Studiocanal-backed Bambú Producciones and Studiocanal has been shopping worldwide since last year’s Mipcom.

“The Vow combines premium production values, beautiful photography, stunning costumes and a bouquet of characters that will connect immediately with international audiences around the world,” said Beatriz Campos, Studiocanal’s SVP Global Sales and Production Financing

The Vow stars Ana Garcés, Arturo Sancho (Heirs to the Land), Jordi Coll (El Secreto de Puente Viejo, Acacias 38), Eva Martín (Amar es para siempre), Manuel Regueiro (Acacias 38) María Castro (Seis Hermanas) and Antonio Velázquez (Cable Girls, Tierra de lobos). It is written by Cister Rubio, Susana Prieto, Ruth García and Carmen Llano.

The deal with Mediaset was brokered by Studiocanal Sales Director Claudia Ramos.