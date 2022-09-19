Studio71, FGTeeV Partner With Cartoon Conrad To Develop Animated Show – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Studio71 has signed a development deal with FGTeeV, one of the largest family gaming properties on YouTube with 42 million combined subscribers, to develop and produce an animated series. They will partner with Cartoon Conrad Prods.

Their new show titled n00bies will be a coming-of-age story focused on a father and son relationship set amongst a backdrop of video game culture. The hope is that it will evoke nostalgia for viewers who have experienced the evolution of games and consoles over the years.

N00bies joins a growing slate of scripted programming from Studio71, which also includes The Guava Juice Show for YouTube Kids starring digital star Roi Fabito; Hulu’s Plus One, starring Maya Erskine and Jack Quaid; the Mr. Mom series; and the forthcoming animated comedy series Obi, which is an adaptation of Obi Arisukwu’s popular Instagram comic strip, produced alongside Michael B Jordan’s Outlier Society.

The animated series development deal is an expansion of the relationship between Studio71 and FGTeeV who, for the past four-and-a-half years, have collaborated on twelve YouTube channels that have generated billions of video views. This deal is an example of how Studio71 helps digital-first creators expand their business and build value for their digital IP.

n00bies is co-created by Vincent Carter (aka FGTeeV Duddy) and Luke Conrad of Cartoon Conrad. The deal was overseen and will be executive produced by Studio71’s President of Scripted Content Michael Schreiber, Studio71 Co-CEO Adam Boorstin, Development Exec Joe Hodorowicz, and VP of Talent Operations Shana Davies.