‘Studio 666’ Director BJ McDonnell Signs With UTA & 3 Arts Entertainment – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: BJ McDonnell, the director of the buzzed-about Foo Fighters horror-comedy Studio 666, set for release on February 25 via Open Road Films, has signed with UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

McDonnell’s latest feature follows members of the legendary rock band Foo Fighters as they move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Foo Fighters band members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee star alongside Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte and Jenna Ortega.

McDonnell, who is also a writer, producer and camera operator, made his feature directorial debut with the 2013 horror-comedy Hatchet III. He also previously wrote and directed three music videos for the thrash metal band Slayer, helming the music video “The Beatings Will Continue (Until Morale Improves)” for the band Exodus, along with the feature, Slayer: The Repentless Killogy.

BJ has recently worked as a camera operator on New Line’s adaptation of the Stephen King book Salem’s Lot and the anticipated Top Gun: Maverick. He has also operated for such films as Malignant, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Curse of La Llorona, Shazam!, The Nun, Home Again, Unforgettable, Office Christmas Party, Rules Don’t Apply, Central Intelligence, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, Ant-Man, Tomorrowland, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Neighbors, Jack Reacher, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Battle Los Angeles, and for series including American Horror Story, Ballers, Superstore and Shooter.

McDonnell continues to be represented by Mortimer PR.