Studio 54 owner Mark Fleischman dead of assisted suicide

Mark Fleischman, the owner of legendary Midtown nightclub Studio 54, died by assisted suicide in Switzerland, a report said. He was 82.

Fleischman was unable to walk and his speech was impaired after getting sick in 2016. Doctors couldn’t diagnose his condition.

“I can’t walk, my speech is f–ked up, and I can’t do anything for myself,” he told The Post last month.

“My wife helps me get into bed and I can’t dress or put on my shoes. I am taking a gentle way out. It is the easiest way out for me.”

Owning Studio 54, Fleischman partied with the likes of Andy Warhol, Calvin Klein, Halston, Liza Minelli and Cher. The lifestyle may have taken a toll on the business owner.

“I liked to be high. So I would do drugs and drink. Possibly, this [health condition] is because I drank a lot and did drugs,” he told The Post.

After suffering for years, Fleischman decided to travel to Switzerland and take his final drug: a lethal dose of barbiturates.

Mark Fleischman, who owned nightclub Studio 54, died by assistant suicide. Adam Scull-PHOTOlink/MediaPunch

Fleischman’s speech had been impaired in 2016. Polaris

Former business partner, Daniel Fitzgerald told BBC News that Fleischman died.

Fleischman worked with the nonprofit Dignitas, which launched in 1998 and is devoted to helping people commit suicide when their health is failing. Dignitas members reviewed his medical records and had conversations with him.

“The more I think about it, the more I want to do it,” Fleischman said. “I am flying direct to Zurich from LA. There will be no last party.”

Mark Fleischman (left), new owner of Studio 54, in the DJ booth with Steve Rubell (right), the old owner, during the grand reopening party in 1981. Polaris

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Additional reporting by Michael Kaplan