Student ‘feared for life’ after being chased by mob targeting Allen West

A University at Buffalo student said Monday she feared for life when she was chased by an angry mob last week after inviting black former Texas GOP Chair Lt. Col. Allen West to speak on campus about overcoming racism.

Therese Purcell, who is president of the Young Americans for Freedom at the university, told “Fox & Friends” she was forced to flee into a men’s bathroom after the on-campus event with West spiraled out of control.

Purcell said protestors derailed the Thursday night event — titled America Is Not Racist: Why American Values are Exceptional — during a Q&A segment with West.

She said the protesters — made up of black and white students — started screaming “no peace” and banging on the walls.

“I was really afraid for my life,” Purcell said.

Purcell said West was escorted out by police and protesters started “hunting” her down as she tried to leave. She said that’s when she ran to the bathroom and called 911.

“I don’t think they were going to do anything remotely peaceful. They were a very angry mob, and they were clearly saying that they were trying to chase me, that they wanted to capture me,” Purcell said.

“I’m afraid of what would have happened if I wasn’t able to hide from them.”

Purcell said she had invited West, a former Florida congressman, to speak at the packed campus event about how he overcame racism — but she never expected it to be so controversial.

“I don’t think they liked Colonel West’s message that he did experience racism … but he overcame that, and he decided not to be a victim … and that America gave him that equality of opportunity that many other countries don’t,” she said.

“I think these people like to see themselves as the victim, and his message fundamentally challenged that.”

Purcell added: “I didn’t think it was going to be as controversial… to say on an American campus that American values are a good thing.”

West, who is now the executive director of the American Constitutional Rights Union, had earlier slammed the unruly protestors as “radical.”

“I remember a time when black students had to be escorted onto a campus … I had to be escorted off,” he told Fox News over the weekend.

“These kids want to be victims.”

One of the students protesting told Buffalo’s WKBW in the aftermath that tensions started to rise after West “completely dismissed some of the systemic issues” surrounding racism.

In the lead-up to the event, protestors said threats were posted online calling the demonstrators “animals” and “target practice.”

University at Buffalo issued a statement on Friday saying they were “conducting a thorough review of events and activities leading up to, during and after” West’s appearance — including the online threats and harassment of students after the speech.

“As a public university, all members of the UB community and invited guests have a right to peacefully express their views and opinions, regardless of whether others may disagree,” the statement said.

“This includes the right of individuals to oppose the views or opinions of others – including peaceful protests – but not in such a way as to limit or prevent the speaker’s freedom of expression or interfere with university operations.”