Struggling guard rescues UNC in dramatic ending against Clemson

Clemson forward Ben Middlebrooks, right, and North Carolina forward Armando Bacot battle for possession of the ball Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

CLEMSON, S.C. — After all of the groan-worthy mistakes and frustration, there was Caleb Love coming to rescue North Carolina with a suddenly brilliant finish Tuesday night.

Complete with a victorious wave goodbye to the Clemson crowd on the way out. And a long exhale for the Tar Heels.

Love shook off the struggles that have hounded him and delivered winning moments in exceedingly timely fashion down to the wire, lifting North Carolina to a dramatic 79-77 escape of the Tigers in Atlantic Coast Conference basketball at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Brady Manek’s tie-breaking lay-in off the glass with 3.1 seconds remaining provided the decisive bucket. He scored on a midair feed from the flying Love, who turned the corner on a drive and appeared to be taking off for a shot of his own, until dropping off the dish to the cutting Manek.

“It was crazy,” North Carolina guard RJ Davis said. “I was talking to Caleb, it was maybe a minute left in the game or something like that. And I told him, ‘Keep your head up, you’re going to make a big play.’ And he actually made two big plays.”

With Clemson leading 75-74 and Armando Bacot, the Tar Heels’ foremost weapon, looking on from the bench during the game’s last 64 seconds after fouling out, crunch time felt primed to be unkind for North Carolina. But Love stepped back off the dribble and drilled a cold-blooded 3-pointer over Clemson standout PJ Hall, the 6-foot-10 forward, to vault the Tar Heels ahead 77-75 with 36.3 seconds left.

Hall’s ensuing bucket over Manek in the lane tied the game, and North Carolina huddled together with 16.1 seconds to go, when coach Hubert Davis called timeout to draw up the winning sequence.

Manek hustled out high as if to screen for the dribbling Love, but rather than setting himself to screen, Manek slipped away from Clemson’s Chase Hunter — a ghost-screening action — and the movement opened a crease for Love to turn the corner and attack toward the basket. Love had a step on Hunter as he drove and went up for perhaps a layup chance on either side of the rim. Love said after the game, though, the way that Hunter trailed him down the lane suggested he might have gained an angle for blocking Love’s shot. So Love shoveled a pass to the cutting Manek, who darted from beyond the 3-point arc, past Clemson’s David Collins to receive the point-blank opportunity underneath. It all unfolded in a matter of five seconds, with Manek scoring on the lay-in off the glass.

“Brady set kind of a ghost screen and I came off and (Hunter) didn’t switch,” Love said, “so I had a head of steam downhill. I could’ve shot the layup, but I seen Brady cutting in my rearview and I passed it to him and he made the layup.”

Clemson guard David Collins goes up for a shot against the defense of North Carolina guard Caleb Love, right, during Tuesday night’s game.

Love finished 4-for-12 from the field and scored 10 points. He had more turnovers (five) than made baskets (four), while stumbling into more nightmarish stretches — the sophomore guard is connecting on just 27.2-percent shooting from the field across the last eight games — but he emerged in clutch form when the Tar Heels were in dire need.

“Caleb, I would say he’s one of the few guys I’ve played with that really never loses confidence,” Bacot said. “He may go out there and not shoot his best every game. But the next game he’s still going to get up those same amount of attempts, and still be aggressive with his foot on the gas.”

North Carolina had to sweat out Clemson’s rush to beat the buzzer. The Tigers inbounded with the length of the courts to traverse, and Hunter’s racing pass ahead found Collins deep on the wing. Collins launched over a challenge from the Tar Heels’ Leaky Black, a 3-point attempt that would’ve brought buzzer-beating victory — and no doubt pandemonium — for Clemson had the shot been successful.

Instead, Love paused around midcourt after the final horn and enjoyed giving a wave farewell to the Clemson student fans near courtside. Consider that Love’s method of signing off for the night. Did they direct any taunts toward the Tar Heels guard?

“Yeah, they had a lot to say to me,” Love said, smiling. “They were talking the whole night.”

North Carolina forward Brady Manek, right, fouls Clemson forward Ian Schieffelin on Tuesday night.

Bacot’s 24 points and 10 rebounds powered North Carolina (17-7 overall, 9-4 ACC), which arrived off the high-profile blowout loss suffered three nights prior against rival Duke. RJ Davis supplied 16 points and six assists, Manek and Black chipped in 11 points apiece, and the Tar Heels hit 60.7 percent from the field during the second half to survive on the road again. Last week, North Carolina endured a roller coaster on the road at Louisville, and outlasted the Cardinals in overtime.

Neither the wild win at Louisville nor the anxiety-ridden victory here Tuesday night can be considered a postseason résumé booster, but losses in these games certainly would’ve been harmful for a Tar Heels team currently sitting tenuously on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

“Road games are never easy,” RJ Davis said. “So our main thing was just remain together, and I think we showed some grit. Fighting toward the end, staying together, executing the plays when we needed, getting stops when we needed. We just persevered.”

Hall pumped in 24 points, topping four Clemson players in double figures. The Tigers (12-11, 4-8), under coach Brad Brownell, opened a significant three-game homestand packed across the course of five days. Seventh-ranked Duke visits Clemson on Thursday night, followed by Notre Dame on Saturday.

North Carolina led Clemson 30-25 at halftime Tuesday night, when RJ Davis threaded a pass through the paint to Bacot for a big dunk in the final seconds of the first half. Bacot’s 15 points and seven rebounds in the first half provided an essential bridge, after the Tar Heels fell behind 19-8 out the gate.

In the second half, Manek’s only 3 of the game put North Carolina ahead 39-30, before foul trouble began to hamper Bacot.

“It was a lot of ups and downs, but I knew eventually we’d find a way to win that game,” Bacot said.

“I think it really helped that we had been in this situation before, and been successful in it,” Hubert Davis said, referring to the Tar Heels’ eventful 90-83 overtime win last week at Louisville.

