Struggling Electric-Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Major Change

Nikola (NKLA) , the electric- and hydrogen-truck producer, is making a change and not just any change. 

The company, which says it is “driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today,” has once again taken an important decision to reinforce its credibility with investors.

Chief Executive Mark Russell will step down on Jan. 1 and will be succeeded by Michael Lohscheller, who joined Nikola last February, a recent news release says.

Lohscheller will also join the board immediately and Russell will remain a director.