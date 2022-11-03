Struggling Credit Suisse Is Dealt a Sharp Blow

Struggling Credit Suisse Is Dealt a Sharp Blow

by

Credit Suisse didn’t need this. 

The bank, founded 166 years ago, is fighting to survive. It wants to convince the market that it still has a future.

Meantime, its market capitalization has collapsed and literally makes it an M&A target  Once one of Europe’s flagship banks, Credit Suisse has seen its market cap fall to just 10.5 billion Swiss francs  ($10.55 billion) at last check. 

The bank is thus valued at less than Coinbase  (COIN) , the cryptocurrency trading platform, which has a market capitalization of $16.8 billion. It’s barely better than Robinhood  (HOOD) , the Gen Z brokerage, whose market value is $9.7 billion.