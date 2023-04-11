Struggling Anthony Volpe out of Yankees lineup for Tuesday’s matchup with Guardians

Apr 3, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) reacts after striking out to end the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters in Cleveland that Anthony Volpe will be out of the starting lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Guardians.

In Volpe’s place, Oswaldo Cabrera will get the start at short.

The 21-year-old Volpe made the Yankees’ Opening Day roster to much fanfare, becoming the youngest player to start for the team at shortstop since Derek Jeter (also 21 years old) in 1996.

But it’s been tough sledding for the New Jersey native since making the club. In 10 games, Volpe has slashed just .129/.250/.194. He has just four hits this season, with two of them coming in the second game on April 1. Since then, Volpe has just two hits in his last 29 plate appearances while striking out 10 times.

Volpe has been solid defensively, however, as he’s yet to commit an error in those first 10 starts. He’s also stolen three bases.

This is likely just a one-off with Volpe being on the bench, but it will be interesting to see how long of a leash the Yankees have with the young infielder if he continues to struggle, with fellow highly-touted prospect Oswald Peraza waiting in the wings as a potential option to start at short.