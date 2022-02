Variety

Bappi Lahiri, Bollywood Composer and Singer, Dies at 69

Bappi Lahiri, a celebrated Bollywood singer, composer and politician, died Wednesday in CritiCare in Breach Candy. He was 69. Lahiri had been ailing from various health issues, including sleep apnea. Lahiri’s music popularized disco in India in the 1980s and ’90s, long after it had left the West, with his music used in films such […]