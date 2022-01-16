Strong storms, confirmed tornado slam Southwest Florida with wind damage reported

Edward Murray, 81, was in his mobile home at Windcrest and Point Breeze in Cottage Point Trailer Park on Sunday morning when a tornado picked up the structure and tossed it on top of a neighbor’s home.

“That’s my house that’s turned upside down,” he said. “The tornado took me off my feet blew me toward the east wall and buried me under the sink, refrigerator, kitchen chairs and everything else.”

A former Chicago resident, Murray and his daughter, Cokie, escaped unharmed, crawling from the wreckage.

“I was so happy when I saw the sky,” Murray said. “I said to the devil, ‘It’s not going to be today’.”

A confirmed tornado hit in the Iona section of Fort Myers on Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Murray’s daughter was in her bedroom and her mattress flipped on her. She crawled out a back window.

The family’s dog, a poodle, is missing.

By mid-morning, residents across Southwest Florida were taking shelter and heeding multiple tornado warnings stretching from north Collier County and across the gulf coast in Lee County and beyond.

The National Weather Service had issued the first tornado warning just before 8 a.m.

At the trailer park, workers were boarding up homes and putting plywood as sheriff’s deputies roam through the area. A number of structures have visible damage.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado that touched down in Iona in Fort Myers.

By 9:15 a.m., several portions of north Collier County also had tornado warnings. A warning means that a tornado has been confirmed in that area.

A National Weather Service forecaster in Tampa, Stephen Shiveley, said Southwest Florida had an “active weather situation” with a tornado warning in Lee County about 9 a.m. and extending throughout the morning.

He said “something just came ashore.”

Earlier, about 8 a.m. residents in Southwest Florida were greeted with a series of strong storms in advance of a strong cold front moving into the region.

There have been TV reports of “significant” damage in some areas with “rotation” on and off shore.

Near the Murrays’ trailer, other residents sustained minor damage.

Jeff Funchion lives across from Murray, and the trailer sustained broken windows.

“I’ve never been through something like this,” he said. “The windows broke and that was it. The TV beeped and then it hit.”

Another resident recounted pretty much the same story.

“I had a rough wake-up call and by the time the windows blew in it was over with,” said Dan Langenfeld, who with his wife, Jan, are originally from Minnesota. “It didn’t last long. The wife, the dogs and I are fine.”

Unopened beer cans mixed in the debris field along a street.

“I think I’ll have a cold one later,” Langenfeld said as he surveyed the damage.

A screen shot of our interactive weather radar on Saturday afternoon.

It is a fast-moving system and the damage appears to be taking place in small “pockets” as it moves through Southwest Florida.

Lee County emergency officials were evacuating Tropicana Park, built in 1970, with 470 homesites serving a 55+ community,

According to Florida Power and Light, Lee County had 15,374 people without power at 9:45 a.m. and Collier County had 1,364.

Florida Highway Patrol said a tornado upended and flipped a semi tractor-trailer truck on Interstate 75 at westbound 96 mile marker in Collier County on Sunday morning. The lanes soon reopened.

Florida Highway Patrol reported a tornado flipped a semi tractor-trailer truck on its side, blocking traffic in Collier County at westbound 96 mile marker, temporarily closing the lanes.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers spotted the tornado at 9:34 a.m. traveling east toward Golden Gate

The reported minor injuries from the crash.

minor injuries involved. Troopers are on scene and one travel lane remains open.

Power outages

Storm related power outages have been reported in parts of Southwest Florida

FPL reports that 12,348 customers were without electric power in Lee County, 2,588 in Collier County and 659 Charlotte County

In other areas, portions of Lehigh Acres, Cape Coral and Pine Island, and served by the Lee County Electric Cooperative, there are also outages reported.

A total of 266 LCEC customers were reported to be without power, the most significant areas were reported in northeast Cape Coral and in Pine Island, with the most significant damage in Bokelia on the northern end of the island.

